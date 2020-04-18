JazzVox Livestream Presents: Ann Hampton Callaway - Callaway's Covid Cabaret Songbook on April 26th at 7pm Eastern / 4pm Pacific.

This special event is a once in a lifetime opportunity to hear Ann as you've never heard her before - live and intimate from her beautiful home in Tucson, AZ - performing a unique set list that you will never hear her perform again.

Get tickets here: http://paypal.me/jazzvox/20

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1122279071450802/

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. A born entertainer, her unique singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theatres and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television, and in film. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a Platinum Award-winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CDs. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, and Barbara Carroll, to name a few. Her latest CD, Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz charts.





