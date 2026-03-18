BOY BANDS, HOBBYHORSING, AND THE WB Comes to The Green Room 42 This Month

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present BOY BANDS, HOBBYHORSING, AND THE WB, a one-night-only concert featuring the writing team Zatta & Shore, on March 30 at 7:00 p.m. in New York City.

The event will include performances of original material, with Briga Heelan, known for Once Upon a One More Time, appearing in selections from Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical. The show centers on *NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick and imagines an alternate version of the group’s rise to fame. The concert will also feature previews of Zatta & Shore’s upcoming projects, Felicity Was Hair and Hobbyhorse: The Musical.

Additional performers will include Ashley Blanchet, with music direction by Tony Award-nominated sound designer Taylor J. Williams and direction by Riley Rose Critchlow. Emily Lambert will also perform.

Zatta & Shore—Alison Zatta and Valen Shore—are the creators of Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical, which has been presented at the Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals and in London.

Ticketing and More Information

The performance will take place at The Green Room 42, located at 570 Tenth Avenue. Tickets start at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. For more information and reservations, visit thegreenroom42.com.