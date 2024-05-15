JULIET EWING: RISE UP SINGING Returns To Don't Tell Mama This June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Juliet Ewing is performing an encore of her solo cabaret debut on Wednesday, June 19, 7PM at Don't Tell Mama.

The show will feature the songs of George Gershwin, including “I've Got a Crush on You,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “They Can't Take That Away From Me,” and other gems.

In an encore performance of her solo cabaret debut, Juliet Ewing leads us on a journey through the music of George Gershwin via new arrangements by Broadway's Ron Drotos. Originally performed to a sold-out crowd at Don't Tell Mama on April 11, 2024, Ewing sings and swings to Gershwin's most famous and beloved songs, including “I've Got a Crush on You,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “They Can't Take That Away From Me,” and other gems. Rise Up Singing - The Music of George Gershwin is directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical director Drotos on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass, Jon Berger on drums, and special guest Patrick Boyd.

Juliet Ewing has performed in New York City at Birdland, 54 Below, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Triad Theater, Tavern on the Green, and The Duplex. Ewing has appeared on Broadway and on the first US National Tour of the hit musical Footloose. She has enjoyed leading roles in the European tours of Gershwin's Crazy For You and the tap-dancing blockbuster 42nd Street, as well as numerous regional theater productions.

Rise Up Singing - The Music of George Gershwin

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Juliet Ewing - Vocals

Patrick Boyd - Special Guest Vocalist

Ron Drotos - Musical Director/Arranger/Piano

Michael O'Brien - Bass

Jon Berger - Drums

Director - Lina Koutrakos

Don't Tell Mama

343 W. 46th Street, NYC 10036

$20 cover + $20 two-drink minimum / food menu available

CASH ONLY / Seating from 6:15 PM

