JAMES TURNS 54: A (KIND OF) BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Comes To 54 Below In June

54 BELOW wlll present James Turns 54: A (Kind of) Birthday Celebration on June 2 at 7:00pm. The concert will also be live-streamed. Multihyphenate composer, arranger, and music director extraordinaire James Stryska is returning to 54 Below… for the 54th time!

Recounting iconic and heartfelt moments from their previous 53 concerts, come witness a setlist of James's greatest hits from concerts like 54 Sings: The Glee Version and the Now That's What I Call Broadway! series. Featuring some of the 500+ people James has worked with ranging from Broadway actors, West End actors, and his former lovers… this concert will feature original arrangements, some original music, and stuff you can only hear when Stryska is at the keys.

Featuring: Delaney Brown (Jagged Little Pill), Nick T. Daley (MJ), Cara Rose DiPietro (“Elsbeth”), Megan Dwinell, Joomin Hwang (& Juliet), Makena Jackson (Dear Evan Hansen), Jacobi Kai (MJ), Micaela Lamas (Dear Evan Hansen, TEETH), Pablo David Laucerica (The Queen of Versailles, Dear Evan Hansen), Kyra Linekin (The Pyramid: A ‘Dance Moms' Parody Musical), Eric May Liu (Spring Awakening) Katryna Marttala (Medusa: A New Musical), Jackson Mizell, Johanna Moise (Death Becomes Her), Molly Oldham (Heathers), Ren Parker (“FBI: Most Wanted”), Erin Ramirez (Hamilton, SIX), Carolina Rial (“The Voice”), Emily Sweeney Goldstein (Madea: A Musical Comedy), Rixey Terry (Sunset Boulevard), Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet) Cole Thompson (Into the Woods), Brian Vaulx Jr. (Medusa: A New Musical), and more stars to be announced!

James Turns 54: A (Kind of) Birthday Celebration plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 2, 2025 at 7:00pm. There is a $35-$73 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. The concert will also be live-streamed, with tickets available for $25. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

