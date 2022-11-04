Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: ALIVE At Sony Hall Streams This Weekend

Broadway's biggest Halloween event played to a packed standing-room-only crowd Sunday, October 23, and now audiences can stream it on Broadway on Demand AVOD.

Nov. 04, 2022  

The Sanderson Sisters bewitched Sony Hall as part of Jay Armstrong Johnson's annual Halloween concert-meets-party I Put a Spell on You: ALIVE at Sony Hall, presented by Kampfire Films and Jay Armstrong Johnson and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway's biggest Halloween event played to a packed standing-room-only crowd Sunday, October 23, and now audiences can stream it on Broadway on Demand AVOD this weekend.

Viewers are advised to visit https://streamstak.com/broadwayondemand/ to choose the link or APP that they may already have on their TV/device. Once in the APP search for Broadway on Demand's channel, and there I Put A Spell On You will be on the schedule. I Put A Spell On You: ALIVE at Sony Hall is scheduled to play tonight, Friday November 4th at 8pm. Please consider a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS at www.BroadwayCares.org/spelldonate.

In their search to find beauty, youth and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York.

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson (ABC's Quantico, On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. Expect larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.

Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary. The cast includes Broadway stars Major Attaway (Aladdin), Kiki Ball-Change (Funny Gworl, The Wendy Williams Show), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Into the Woods), Marti Gould Cummings (Shade Queens of NYC, Food Network), Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (A Beautiful Noise), transgender singer and LGBTQ activist Mila Jam, two-time Grammy winner Tamika Lawrence (Caroline or Change), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Tomás Matos (Hadestown, Hulu's Fire Island), Matt Rivera (Chu's In The Heights), Arianna Rosario (Spielberg's West Side Story), Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter & the Cursed Child), Claire Saunders (The Intern), Heath Saunders (Company), James Scully (Netflix's You, Hulu's Fire Island), and Alysha Umphress (On the Town).

Rounding out the cast are Sydney Alie, Tanah Becker, Olivia Cece, Zachary Eisenberg, Tyler Eisenreich, Ava Esposito, Zachary Flores, Olivia Griffin, Natalie Hinds, Brittany Jenkins, Karma Jenkins, Darriel Johnakin, Erin Kei, Kolton Krouse, Markelle Leigh, Grace LeMieux, Hector Juan Maisonet, Maddox Martin, Nick Nazzaro, Kathryn Priest, Gabriel Andrew Reyes, Celeste Rose, Sydnie Roy, Jamal Shuriah, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Olivia Tarchick, Ahren Victory, Jamaal Wade, Erin Weinberger, Robyn Williams and Zach Williams.

I Put a Spell on You is produced by Katie Rosin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and DW. The production is written by Johnson and directed by Ahmad Simmons, who also is supervising choreographer. The streaming version is edited by Jake Primmerman and sound mixed by Michael Barry. Associate director/choreographer is Lili Froehlich, assistant choreographers are Brittany Jenkins, Kristopher Ward and Sydnie Roy, additional choreographers include Mike Baerga, Phil Colgan, Chris Jarosz, Michael Anthony Sylvester, and Jason Williams. The music supervisor is Will Van Dyke. The creative team includes costume design and art direction by DW, multimedia produced by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens, projection and video design by Jamie Kiliany, technical direction by Mido Francios, lighting design by William Succoso, makeup design by Alcone Company's Kyle Krueger, key makeup by J Guerra, SFX makeup leads Christina Vida Roldos, and set decoration by Michael Lee Scott. The COVID compliance officer is Natalia Enriquez.

Sponsors include Abracadabra, Alcone, The Costume Studio, Groove with Me, The Muse Hotel, Open Jar Studios, Pearl Studios, Schmackary's, Sony Hall and Veuve du Vernay.

Every ticket purchased will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.

Broadway On Demand is the industry-leading streaming platform housing performance & theater education programming, and the preferred choice of top Broadway artists, producers, educators, and professionals. Broadway On Demand has streamed over 2,500 events and live productions-from Broadway shows to concert series, performance venues to individual artists, and original content-in 114 countries to 300,000+ subscribers and was honored with an Emmy Award nomination in 2021. Thanks to a unique licensing interface, Showshare, approved middle school, high school, college, community, and professional theater productions utilize the platform to stream to their audiences.

Broadway On Demand is available on the web, mobile, Apple and Android app store, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV. Broadway On Demand can also be accessed for free on select Smart TVs. For access to the complete and ever-expanding Broadway On Demand library, subscribe at BroadwayOnDemand.com.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing life saving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.

