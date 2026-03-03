Telón de Agave Bring WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS to The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 will present Telón de Agave 's "Women are from Venus" on March 28th at 1:00 p.m. Telón de Agave productions create a space that is able to showcase the immense performer diversity that exists in New York City, believing in the transcendental power of entertainment and how it seeps into all areas of our lives; be it so as an audience member, a performer or part of the creative team, giving a voice to every performer to tell those stories that represent them most genuinely.

"Women are from Venus" is a revue that promises a night of history, introspection, homage, and social commentary. With performances brought to you by some of New York's best rising artists, as they guide our audience through an evening that, at the end of the day, means to celebrate the complexity of womanhood.

As writer 's, producer's, and director's, Juliana Padilla and Diana Ponce have crafted an atmosphere suited for questioning and empowerment. Ethan Smith-Cohen collaborates as music director. The list of performers include Kate Rose, Chloe Karamitsos, Valeria Aceves, Abril López, Danny Mellado, Aurelie Drago, Isa Gaya, Alicia Bonita, Miranda Irabien, Maya Cassel, Olivia Hight, Susana Raposo, Kelly Collins, Lauren Fitzgerald, Abby Seim, Dani Lorin, Melissa Inclan.

You can follow @telon.de.agave on Instagram, in order to keep up with future events and show your support.

Telón de Agave's "Women are from Venus" plays at The Green Room 42 on March 28th at 1:00 p.m.