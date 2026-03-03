SHELLY SHAZAM Comes to 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present Shelly Shazam: A New Musical, a one-of-a-kind evening of magic and music from sisters Abby and Julia Segal on March 19, 2026 at 9:30pm.

Shelly Shazam is a new musical that merges the worlds of parlor-style magic and contemporary musical theatre.

Adapted from the children's book Shelly Shazam by Abby Segal, the musical follows a young girl who discovers a passion for magic. This discovery lights a spark within Shelly, inspiring her to find the magic in everything she sees and share that joy with everyone she meets.

The evening will feature songs from the new musical written by composer and producer Julia Segal alongside interactive close-up magic performed live by Abby Segal, a Chicago-based magician and performer who has appeared on the CW's magic television series Penn & Teller: Fool Us. This intimate concert experience promises bold, new musical theatre and innovative sleight-of-hand magic — an evening audiences won't want to miss!

Music direction is by Julia Segal.

The cast includes Bella Fisher, Robin Miller, Aden Pettet, Echo Deva Picone, Ethan Poisson, Abby Segal, and Camila Serrano, joined by Jake Staffin on drums and Joseph Thor on bass.

Shelly Shazam celebrates creativity and wonder and encourages people of all ages, genders, and abilities to share the gifts we have within ourselces. This special performance reminds audiences that the magic is already inside each of us — and it's up to us to discover!