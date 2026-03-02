AT THIS PERFORMANCE… Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 on Monday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m. The monthly residency, created and hosted by casting director and producer Stephen DeAngelis, celebrates Broadway and Off-Broadway standbys, understudies, and alternates, offering them the opportunity to perform and share stories from their experiences.

The 194th edition will feature Savannah Lee Birdsong (Understudy for Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors), Austin Colburn (Standby for Dougal in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)), Nick Gaswirth (Understudy for multiple roles in Ragtime), Meg Guiney (Understudy for multiple roles in Don’t Vape! The Grease Parody), Weston Chandler Long (Understudy for Seymour, Orin and others in Little Shop of Horrors), Noel MacNeal (Understudy for Audrey II Manipulation and Voice of Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Standby for both female principal roles in Going Bachrach: The Songs of an Icon), and Aleksandr Ivan Pevec (Understudy for Freddie Trumper in Chess). Musical direction will be by Jon Balcourt.

Since debuting in October 2003, At This Performance… has showcased 1,384 standbys, understudies, and alternates covering 6,594 roles in 728 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions. The series has been recognized by BroadwayWorld among the “Best Club, Cabaret and Concert” offerings.

The Green Room 42 is located at the Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street). The venue presents live music and cabaret programming year-round.