Good Theater Launches Inaugural New York Cabaret Series With Lillias White

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Good Theater will launch its inaugural New York Cabaret Series with Broadway legend Lillias White. White will perform three exclusive concerts, September 12–14, 2025, giving Portland audiences a rare opportunity to experience a Broadway icon in the kind of intimate setting usually reserved for New York's cabaret rooms. The program will feature songs by Cy Coleman, Duke Ellington, Sarah Vaughan, and other celebrated composers, along with stories from White's time on Broadway, highlighting her range as both a vocalist and storyteller.

White is a celebrated Broadway performer whose career includes a Tony Award for her role in The Life and a nomination for Fela!. Her Broadway credits also include Hadestown, Dreamgirls, Chicago, Cats, Once on This Island, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

In addition to her work on Broadway, White received a Daytime Emmy Award for her role on Sesame Street, voiced Calliope in Disney's Hercules, and has appeared in films such as Pieces of April and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Her television credits include The Get Down, Russian Doll, and Search Party. She has performed in concert venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Sydney Opera House.

The New York Times has described White as “a one-of-a-kind performer who combines the sass of a classic blues mama with the skill of a Broadway star.” Variety has praised her “big, all-embracing voice” and her ability to “spread rhythm and joy with a generously expansive delivery.”

“Lillias White is not just a performer, she is a force of nature,” said Good Theater Artistic Director Brian P. Allen.“To open our first season in our new home with her is both an honor and a thrill. Portland audiences will have the rare chance to connect with a Broadway star of her caliber in an intimate, unforgettable way.”