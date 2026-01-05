Gabrielle Mariella To Present GABRIELLE’S TURN At The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actress and singer Gabrielle Mariella will present Gabrielle’s Turn on January 24, 2026, at The Green Room 42. The performance is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Mariella, known for her vocal impressions and musical performances on social media, will make her solo cabaret debut with an evening combining original storytelling, comedy, and live music. The show will feature musical direction by Drew Wutke, with Barnaby Reiter appearing as a special guest.

Mariella is a New York City–based actress, singer, filmmaker, and creative producer. A graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, she earned her BFA in Drama from the New Studio on Broadway for Musical Theatre. Her performance work spans pop, jazz, and musical theatre, and she has appeared in productions throughout New York City and regionally. Mariella has also participated in the development of new musical theatre projects, including Almost Famous and The Visitor, and works as a voice actor on commercial projects.

On social media platforms, Mariella has gained a substantial following for her vocal impressions, with her videos accumulating more than 30 million views. Her online presence has contributed to her growing visibility as a performer across digital and live performance spaces.

Gabrielle’s Turn will be presented with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets start at $19 and are available through The Green Room 42 website.

The Green Room 42, established in 2017 and located at YOTEL Times Square in Manhattan’s Theater District, is known for its cabaret and live performance programming featuring both established and emerging artists across theatre and music.