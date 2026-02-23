Jason Graae to Present IT'S A GRAAE NIGHT FOR SINGING! at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jason Graae will return to 54 Below in his new show It's a Graae Night For Singing! The recently Graae-headed Jason Graae explores his Graae-ness and his beloved, fascinating and divorced parents, along with their friends and acquaintances, like Dorothy Loudon, Victor Borge, and Edvard Grieg. With musical direction by Gerald Sternbach, Graae shares stories through songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber, George Gershwin, Ira Levin and Milton Schafer, Robert Wright and George Forrest, Alan Menken, and more!

Jason Graae has been featured on Broadway in A Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, Stardust, Snoopy!, and Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? Off-Broadway shows include Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh, (Drama Desk nomination - Best Actor in a Musical) Forever Plaid, Olympus On My Mind, and more. National tours include Wicked, Falsettos, and in Los Angeles, Ragtime, Forbidden Hollywood, and Forbidden Broadway Y2K LA (Ovation Award).

Graae also made his Metropolitan Opera House debut as the male vocalist in Twyla Tharp's Everlast with American Ballet Theatre. Television credits include "Rude Awakening," "6 Feet Under," "Friends," "Frasier," "Dukes of Hazzard in Hollywood," "Sabrina," "Caroline in the City," "Evening at Pops," "Words & Music by Jerry Herman,” among others. Graae was the voice of Lucky for Lucky Charms Cereal. He has recorded 85 Albums, and has won multiple awards including the LA Drama Critics Circle Award and four Bistro Awards.