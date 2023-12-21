Gabrielle Beckford to Present NEW BEGINNINGS at Chelsea Table + Stage in February

Chelsea Table + Stage will present the debut of Gabrielle Beckford, who introduced the role of Rapunzel in the original Broadway cast of Once Upon a One More Time, on Monday, February 5 at 7:00 PM. In her show “New Beginnings,” Beckford will share the stage with very special guests as she embraces this new chapter of her life. Experience an overflow of joy and laughter as we celebrate dreams fulfilled and the hopes of greater things to come. Tickets are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Gabrielle Beckford is a Queens, NYC-native who has been performing for over seven years. She became the first Black woman to play the role of Angie Dickinson on the First National Tour of the Broadway musical The Prom. Beckford has graced the stages of various regional theaters such as the McCarter Theatre Center, Long Wharf Theatre, American Repertory Theater, and the Fulton Theatre, to name a few. Her portrayal of Yolanda in the 15th anniversary production of Crowns, directed by Regina Taylor, earned her the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage

------------------------------------------------------

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

Jason Kravits

“Off the Top!”

Television and Broadway veteran Jason Kravits (“Halston,” “Law & Order,” “The Practice,” “Friends”) makes his Chelsea Table + Stage debut with a jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy that you have to see to believe. Over the course of one exhilarating hour, Kravits uses audience suggestions pulled from a fishbowl to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it - including every lyric and melody - made up on the spot! You'll be on the edge of your seat... until you're rolling in the aisles. Backed by the most fearless band in the business, and joined by special guests, “Off the Top!” is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and into one intoxicating cocktail of fun. The evening features musical director Philip Orr, with Sean Dixon on drums, and Michael O'Brien on bass.

Sunday, December 31 at 7:00 PM

Natalie Douglas

“A Very Natalie New Year”

Can you believe it's already that time of year? Time to have “A Very Natalie New Year.” These festive and fun nights with Natalie Douglas have been a NYC fixture for years. In fact, this is her 25th annual NYE celebration, so you know there will be no holds barred when it comes to entertaining the crowd. Natalie has wowed audiences worldwide with her critically acclaimed concerts and she couldn't be more excited to share this stage with her dear friend and longtime music director, Mark Hartman. They'll bring their considerable talents to an evening of beloved favorites, new delights, loads of laughs and there's bound to be a preview or two from her upcoming album on Club44 Records, which will be released in early 2024. Spend the early part of your evening saying farewell to 2023 in the best possible way this New Year's Eve.



Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM

Camille Thurman with the DARRELL GREEN QUARTET

Called a “classic double threat” by NPR, powerhouse saxophonist and vocalist Camille Thurman joins veteran drummer Darrell Green in showcasing music from their upcoming projects Fortitude: The Sarah Vaughan Centennial Project and Burt Bacharach Reimagined. From Camille's dreamy vocals, electrifying saxophone lines, and Darrell's mesmerizing rhythmic colors to dynamic interpretations of standards and originals, this fiery musical collaborative team is bound to impact the music world significantly. Renew your senses to what jazz sounds, looks, and feels like while listening to two of the most dynamic young, creative, and talented forces on the music scene.

Saturday, January 13 at 7:00 PM

Mike Davis and THE NEW WONDERS

Mike Davis – called an “eloquent trumpet prodigy” by The Wall Street Journal – has a voice beyond his years on his instrument. His playing is imbued with the sounds of prohibition-era speakeasies, Hoovervilles of the depression, and glittering jazz palaces of the swing era, creating a timeless cocktail of American music. A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, Mike began his trumpet instruction at age nine with Jerry Oram in Seattle and went on to study with Laurie Frink during his undergraduate years. Both encouraged his interest in early jazz styles, which led to his beginning to work professionally in New York City while still in college. He now appears regularly around New York City as the leader of the New Wonders and with Dandy Wellington and his band, Emily Asher's Garden Party, Glenn Crytzer, Terry Waldo, Baby Soda, Dan Levinson, and many other traditional jazz and swing bands. A regular at the celebrated jam session at Mona's Bar, Mike is one of the vanguard of young musicians bringing traditional jazz to the forefront of the NYC music scene.

Saturday, January 13 at 9:30 PM

Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli

“Mel & Ella Swing!”

World-renowned pianist/vocalist Billy Stritch and award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli combine their considerable talents for an evening of great music celebrating the legendary Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald. In solos and duets the pair will perform beloved favorites from the Great American Songbook (“The Man I Love,” “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” “Our Love Is Here to Stay”) and swinging standards from the world of jazz (“Too Close for Comfort,” “Born to Be Blue”). These two performers have brought their magic to stages all over the world and together bring an incredible knowledge and feel for this great music. The show features Billy Stritch on vocals and piano, Gabrielle Stravelli on vocals, Pat O'Leary on bass, and Mark McLean on drums.

Sunday, January 14 at 1:00 PM

JAZZ BRUNCH

with JUMAANE SMITH, Billy Stritch and NICOLE ZURAITIS

Catch three of the hottest jazz artists on the scene when acclaimed trumpeter, vocalist and long-time Michael Bublé lead band member and soloist Jumaane Smith (“Powerhouse trumpeter” – Will Friedwald), Grammy Award-winner Billy Stritch (“One of the most entertaining singer/pianists on the planet!” – London Jazz Times) and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Zuraitis (“Supreme talent!” – All About Jazz) take the stage.