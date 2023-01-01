Feature: People To Watch In Cabaret And Concert In 2023

Welcome to 2023 and the next big adventure. We had a lot of quality entertainment in 2022 and some artists rose to the surface with exciting possibilities for the future of the industry. There is every chance that the shows in which this reviewer caught them were not their first time on the stages of the cabaret and concert circuit, but whether these actors had any previous experience or they were taking their first leap into a broader artistic expression, these are some of the artists that caught my attention, and, henceforth, will be on my Google alert. Here's hoping they come back for more. Should their names jump out at you, dear readers, from a cabaret club calendar, a review, (from your own Google alert) or random advertising that catches your eye, check them out.

CABARET ARTISTS TO WATCH FOR IN 2023

Brandi Burkhardt, FINDING WONDERLAND, The Green Room 42: Television star and woman with a voice of gold, Brandi Burkhardt, debuted her first solo show AND her original songs on the same night! The industry always needs new singer-songwriters and the stage always needs talent (and glamour!) like this. Read Brandi's review HERE.

Kayla Capone Kasper, BECOMING BENANTI: THE ROLE OF A LIFETIME, The Green Room 42: Singing actress and Benanti lookalike, Kayla Capone Kasper, presented an original, tune-filled, and absolutely charming tribute to her idol and doppelganger Laura Benanti in a wonderful night of cabaret in which she began to discover that the role of her lifetime would be that of Mommy, as Benanti, herself, helped announce during the show. Read Kayla's review HERE.

Florencia Cuenca, BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH, Joe's Pub: Florencia Cuenca is not a stranger to the nightclub stage. She has played solo shows in rooms like The Metropolitan Room, and done group shows with Jaime Lozano & The Familia. But when Florencia made her Joe's Pub headliner debut, something happened and the stars aligned for what this writer hopes will be a year filled with more Florencia. Read Florencia's review HERE.

Roe Hartrampf at 54 Below: Charming as Charles in Diana The Musical, Roe Hartrampf took a turn around the nightclub stage in his solo show debut at 54 Below this season and it was a match made in heaven. The cabaret stage and Roe were made for each other, and if he will put together a new show in this next year, there will be momentum to be rode because this is one prince to watch. Read Roe's review HERE.

Jessica Hendy, THE BEST OF BROADWAY! A CCM CELEBRATION, 54 Below: Jessica Hendy has been around - she is not a new face, nor is she a new talent... Or is she? This Broadway, touring, cabaret-ing rock star is always a stand out, in every, in any show she does. But when she appeared in the Scott Coulter-helped CCM Celebration, Jessica and Brianna Barnes sang an original song from their new musical WALKING WITH BUBBLES, and Jessica Hendy became a new face, once again. There is a re-invention happenin, here, and everyone should get on board and follow Jessica's journey into musical playwrighting history. Read the Best of Broaway review HERE. The video below is not from the show reviewed.

Gabrielle Lee, A TIN PAN ALLEY CELEBRATION OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH, 54 Below: Gabrielle Lee brought style, pizzazz, and a boatload of black history to an amazing celebration of the music of Tin Pan Alley. She's a cabaret artist on the rise and we are looking forward to the next chapter. Read Gabrielle's review HERE. The video below is not from the show reviewed.

Mariah Lyttle, FOR WOMEN, BY WOMEN, The Green Room 42: Mariah Lyttle's debut solo show was a great example of how to hit one out of the park on the first try. Her female-empowered club act was all about the strong and artistic women that inspire her, and it was almost a year ago, and there won't be another show, soon, because Mariah is headed to Broadway in BAD CINDERELLA. Come back to us, when you can, Mariah. Please. Read Mariah's review HERE.

Anthony Murphy, A JOYFUL NOISE, The Green Room 42: After a lot of eye-catching appearances as a guest in other peoples' shows, Anthony Murphy took things into his own hands and put on a solo show debut for the record books. This is an original, this is an artist, this is a star, and if you can get the chance to see Anthony in action, don't think, just do it. Read Anthony's review HERE.

Macon Prickett, 54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW, 54 Below: This Front-of-Houser at Broadway's Living Room has been wowing audiences with his performances of songs once sung by the likes of Patti LuPone and Barbra Streisand. It is clear that the belting actor needs to put together a solo show, soon. Watch for it. There are always amazing new talents at a 54 Below staff show but many of them have YouTube presence, which they should, because they are wonderful: Read a 54 Does 54 review HERE.

Sam Primack, 54 CELEBRATES HANUKKAH, 54 Below: This bold-voiced, angel-faced Broadway belter ate the stage, the room, and everything in it when he performed Danny Feldman's original Hanukkah song at 54 Below, just last month, leaving this writer asking, "WHO is THAT?!" Let's all find out togethr in 2023. Sam, please put on a show. Read the review HERE.

Sally Shaw, BOTH SIDES NOW, The Green Room 42: The winner of an online singing competition hosted by Playbill, Sally Shaw debuted her first-ever Manhattan solo show and it was one for the record books. With an otherworldly voice and an absolutely disarming stage presence, she proved why she won that contest, and why she should win all the contests. Read Sally's review HERE.

Sean Stephens, REDEMPTION OF A 90'S KID, 54 Below: Charming with a playful, youthful exuberance, and a soulful, heartfelt side, singing actor and cabaret ensemble soloist Sean Stephens played Broadway's Living Room with a romp of a show that let him come out as a solo artist in the way most authentic to himself. A real delight with some vocal skills, Sean is a welcome addition to the cabaret and concert family. Read Sean's review HERE.

Elvira Tortora, HOT HOT HOT A SUMMER CONCERT, Don't Tell Mama: In a showcase of the students of Lina Koutrakos, a group of talented artists who should all be doing solo shows each season, Elvira Tortora stood out as a singing actress with whom people should be clamoring to work, that clubs should be seeking to book. If Ms. Tortora is not, currently, working on a solo show, this writer would like to suggest that the creatives in her court urge her to take the plunge. Read the HOT HOT HOT review HERE. Elvira Tortora does not appear to have a YouTube presence.

Emily Walton, I REALLY HOPE YOU ALL THINK THIS IS FUNNY, The Green Room 42: The star of Broadway's Come From Away is a singer-songwriter with a unique sound and a fabulously funny aesthetic. Her comedy songs are comedy in a bag, but there's also a serious side to her, which comes out in social consciousness, protest songs, and love of family. Cabaret and Concert needs more of Emily Walton... a lot more. Read Emily's review HERE. Emily Walton does not appear to have a YouTube presence for her music.

Brandon Webster, NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE MUSIC AND LYRICS OF BRANDON WEBSTER, 54 Below: In their popular and important New Writers series, 54 Below presented Wonderful Webster (Brandon, that is) in an evening of his own songs. With some gorgeous, gifted friends and his own considerable performing skills, Brandon presented just under an hour of some impressive compositions, and we could do with some more of his particular artistic voice, soon, rather than later. Read Brandon's review HERE. Brandon Webster does not appear to have a YouTube presence.