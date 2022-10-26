FABULOUS FANNY: THE SONGS & STORIES OF FANNY BRICE to Stream for One Night Only On Stellar

October 29th is Fanny Brice's birthday! Let's celebrate!

Fanny Brice was certainly no "second hand rose"! Not only one of Broadway's first female stars, but she was also an icon of Film and Radio, as well as one of the first female comedians. Fanny's songs are a staple of the American Songbook and legends have covered her tunes that include, "My Man" and "I'd Rather Be Blue Over You". But her personal life is even more fascinating and never dull having been married to some notable characters, including gambler Nick Arnstein, (who pulled off the largest heist in Wall Street History) and producer/Lyricist, Billy Rose.

Now, let's celebrate her life and legend beyond the funny girl with pivotal moments, songs that were lost over time, and jaw dropping stories!

The acclaimed touring/streaming solo show Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice stars Kimberly Faye Greenberg (Danny & Sylvia, One Night With Fanny Brice), and is back to livestream for one performance on October 29th at 3pm ET on Stellar!

Tickets at www.fabulousfannybriceshow.com.

Run Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes, $11

Stephen Mosher of BROADWAYWORLD says ""Fanny Brice is alive and well and living wherever Kimberly Faye Greenberg takes her!"

The show has been touring in theatres and venues across the U.S. for the past 9 years and has been named 'Best To Stream' by Time Out NY, American Theatre Magazine, and more. The Huffington Post proclaimed the show "brings Fanny Brice to fabulous life".

The streaming version of this show was adapted for at-home viewing from a live performance, as part of the 10th Anniversary Season, at the Nelson Hall Theatre in Cheshire, CT.

The creative team includes director Brian Childers (Danny & Sylvia), choreographer Justin Boccitto (Dance/Speak: The Life of Agnes De Mille), musical director Jeff Biering (Danny & Sylvia, Naked Boys Singing) with piano accompaniment by Christopher McGovern (Cagney, Backwards in High Heels), costume design by Ryan Mattheiu Smith (Adventures of Sweet Yellow), creative consultant, Kimberly Rehfuss (Broadway's Taboo); management by The Bohemia Group; and, booking agent, KMEntertainment.

is the first and only actress to play leading roles in two Off-Broadway musicals at the same time. Kimberly's numerous portrayals of Fanny Brice (4 shows/2 CDs) have been critically acclaimed by the New York Times, Huffington Post, and Associated Press. Her solo show Fabulous Fanny Brice has been traveling the country for the past 9 years and is now streaming on STELLAR where it has also been named one of the BEST TO STREAM by a variety of outlets and publications. Kimberly has worked across-the-board in theatre Film and TV for over 20 years! She can currently be seen in the HBO mini-series "THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA.". Offstage, she has worked backstage as a Broadway wardrobe swing dresser on over 20 Broadway shows, including "Mean Girls," "Something Rotten," and "The Lion King." Kimberly is also one of the TOP 10 Performing Arts Coaches in the World and is known as The Broadway Expert! Her book How To: Business & Marketing Strategy for the Proactive Performer will be released by Headline Books in 2023. IG: @kfgreenberg www.kimberlyfayegreenberg.com