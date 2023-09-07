Estelle Parsons, Rachel Dratch & John Cariani Join BROADWAY BOUND 4 at 54 Below

After three previously acclaimed sold-out concerts, 54 Below will be presenting the fourth edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Friday, October 13th, at 7:00pm at 54 Below.



A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Maui Strong Fund, run by the Hawai’i Community Foundation.



The starry line up includes: Major Attaway (Aladdin), Allison Belinkoff (Sunday in the Park with George), John Bolton (Anastasia), Mary Callanan (Bandstand), John Cariani (Something Rotten), Lori Tan Chinn (Orange is the New Black), Kevin Dolan (All My Sons), Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live), Eric Michael Gillett (Kiss Me Kate), Lena Marano (The Goodbye Girl), Richard Maltby Jr (Baby), Eric Millegan (Bones), Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons (Bonnie and Clyde), Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway), Michele Ragusa (Flying Over Sunset), Sean Stephens (Camp Morning Wood), Talia Suskauer (Wicked).



Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway celebrates musicals that were slated to appear on Broadway but never arrived. Whether it was due to lack of funding, temperamental creatives, or just being a victim of time, these musicals will be dusted off and their great songs brought to their first Manhattan audience.



The concert is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, host of the podcast Behind the Curtain: Broadway’s Living Legends. Schneider and host of the podcast Backstage Babble, Charles Kirsch, will co-host the evening, introducing performances and anecdotes from some of the show’s original cast and creators. Michael Lavine will be the music director.



The works of such artists as Alan Menken, William Finn, Ellen Fitzhugh, Sheldon Harnick, Tom Jones, Maury Yeston, and more, will be featured.



The fourth edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway will feature songs from such lost musicals as Harold and Maude, Minsky’s, Paper Moon, The Queen of Basin Street, and many more.



Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is a food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway Part 4 tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551



