Elisabeth Nordeen to Present FEMME FATALE: SONGS OF SEX AND MURDER at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Elisabeth Nordeen in Redefining Femme Fatale: Songs of Sex and Murder on October 27, 2023 at 9:30 pm. This collection of merry murderesses will give you an unforgettable night celebrating the dark and sultry females of Broadway and other media. From Chicago to Sunset Boulevard to Mean Girls, director and producer Elisabeth Nordeen has curated a collection of songs that are sure to make you wish we never said goodbye!

The show will feature London Riley Keller, a Body Positive model and TikTok star, with more stars to be announced!

Elisabeth Nordeen in Redefining Femme Fatale: Songs of Sex and Murder plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 27th, 2023 at 9:30 pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees). Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ELISABETH NORDEEN

Elisabeth Nordeen is a BFA Musical Theatre student at Marymount Manhattan College set to graduate in 2024. This is her first time producing and directing at 54 Below, and she is ecstatic to have been given such an opportunity. In addition to musical theatre performance, Elisabeth has experience in contemporary music and all forms of jazz singing and piano playing. Before entering college, she often would attend jazz open mic nights and hopes to provide the same effect for those that attend this performance. Her cast is comprised of fellow students from Marymount Manhattan College and is a a completely student organized and curated performance.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at Click Here.

