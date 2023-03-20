Detra Thomas to Make 54 Below Debut in May

54 BELOW will welcome Detra Thomas as she makes her 54 debut on May 18th at 7:00pm. For more information, visit 54below.com/Detra.

Detra Thomas, the former Baptist pastor's wife, whose story of strength and triumph was featured in Humans of New York in 2022, is making her 54 Below concert debut! She has been a New York City resident for eight years and has performed at multiple venues in Brooklyn and Manhattan. After her first two shows at Hill Country BBQ in Brooklyn, she has performed at Connelly's Pub and Jalopy Theater in Red Hook. She wrote, produced, and starred in a one-woman play at the TaDa Theater in Manhattan, and performed a series of shows at Mary O's Pub in the Lower East Side, as well as a return to Hill Country in 2022. Backed by a five-piece band, her show is a captivating and engaging mixture of songs and storytelling that invites audiences along on a compelling journey.

Detra Thomas plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) May 18 at 7:00pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees). Premium seats are $90 ($100.50 with fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Detra. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.