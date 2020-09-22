Darlene Love, Judith Hill and Lisa Fischer to Reunite on QUARANTINE CABARET AND COCKTAILS

Love, Hill, and Fischer were the focus of the acclaimed documentary 20 FEET FROM STARDOM.

On Thursday, September 24th, Darlene Love, Judith Hill and Lisa Fischer stars of the smash hit documentary about backup singers, 20 Feet From Stardom, join Lee and Robert for what will no doubt be a memorable evening. Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails, produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon, made its debut during isolation on Youtube twenty four weeks ago. The hosts have raised the bar every week since, with a humor quotient that's very high, and a parade of international stars from every corner of the entertainment world, from Chita Rivera to the entire original cast of SIdeShow. Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails is live every Thursday at 7:00PM EST. You can log on at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpaQ7rqjVs8TF-EN2s2qSTA

Together, Love, Hill and Fischer have supported many of the most iconic, fabulous and badass bands and performers in the business. Fischer has performed with the Stones, Tina Turner, Luther Vandross and Sting. Judith Hill has been a backup singer for Josh Groban and John Legend and a duet partner for Michael Jackson on his "This is It" concert tour. And Darlene Love's career has been massive, from her work with The Blossoms, to Broadway (Leader of thePack), her induction into th eRock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011, film work (the LETHAL WEAPON franchise), to her 29 year run on David Letterman's shows,closing the annual Christmas show yearly with "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."



Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails recently hosted the entire iconic, original cast of Side Show and members of the cast of FROZEN. In July, Chita Rivera was a guest with her daughter, Lisa Moordente and AMERICAN IDOL Music Director, Michael Orland. Other guests have included Laura Bell Bundy, Mandy Gonzalez & Javier Muñoz, Patrick Page and Paige Davis, Bryan Terrell Clark, Blaine Krauss and Nick Adams, Eden Espinoza, Matt Gould, Jonathan Hawkins, Adam Jacobs, Michael Londra, Maude Maggart, Griffin Matthews, Amanda McBroom, Adam Pascal, Stephen Schwartz, Jessica Vosk, Max von Essen, Susan Werner, Nita Whitaker and many more.

A singer and actor who has appeared in many great American Musicals including The Music Man, Rent, Bye Bye Birdie, and Guys and Dolls, Robert Bannon is in the process of releasing his debut CD on LML Music, "FROM A DISTANCE: THE MUSIC OF THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK." He has recorded the entire CD remotely (hence the name), with producer Bob Magnuson at the helm and arrangements by Tedd Firth.

Lee Lessack's graceful Lyric baritone have made him a shining star on the international concert scene. Billboard Magazine calls his singing "cabaret romanticism of a high order." Touring extensively in the United States and Europe to sold-out performances and having released eight recordings thus far, Lee has proven himself both as a performer and recording artist. He is currently re-releasing his highly acclaimed duets album, In Good Company (LMLMusic) and is celebrating the re-release by recording intimate interviews of his duet partners, including Amanda McBroom, Ann Hampton Callaway and Stephen Schwartz. The recording earned both a MAC Award and Bistro Award for Best Recording of the Year. You can see one of these interviews in every episode of Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails. Watch a sizzle recap of Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails below!

