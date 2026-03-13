THE LITTLE PRINCE To Visit The Players’ Ring Theatre

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The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine will bring its production of THE LITTLE PRINCE to The Players’ Ring Theatre for two performances. Adapted by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar from the book by Antoine de Saint‑Exupéry and directed by Allison McCall, the production will be staged in the theatre’s black box space.

The story begins when a pilot crash-lands in the desert and meets a mysterious young traveler from a distant asteroid. Through encounters with characters including a lamplighter and a fox, the Little Prince shares reflections about friendship, imagination, and how adults and children see the world differently.

Executive Director Margherita Giacobbi said the production reflects the theatre’s interest in expanding family programming. “The Ring hasn’t traditionally been known as a destination for family theatre — and that’s something we’re determined to change. If we want to welcome new audiences into our little gem of a theatre, children are where we begin,” she said.

Giacobbi added that the story’s themes resonate with audiences of all ages. “Even people who haven’t read it recognize its wisdom — ‘What is essential is invisible to the eye’ or ‘It is only with the heart that one can see rightly.’ This adaptation carries that same poetry. It’s tender, funny, and profound — a piece that moves adults just as deeply as children.”

She also noted the collaboration with the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine and support from the New England Foundation for the Arts through a NEST grant as key to bringing the touring production to Portsmouth.

A free community reading will take place before the performances. Actor Amy Desrosiers will read from THE LITTLE PRINCE at Portsmouth Book Nook. Space is limited and advance registration is required.

Ticket Information

THE LITTLE PRINCE

Based on the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Adapted by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar

Directed by Allison McCall

The Players’ Ring Theatre

105 Marcy Street, Portsmouth, NH

Performances:

Saturday – 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

General Admission: $20

Box Office: 603-436-8123

Free Community Reading

Portsmouth Book Nook – Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Participants in the reading will receive a discount for the theatre performances. Registration is required at the Players’ Ring website.