Kathryn Boswell to Join MOMS' NIGHT OUT at The Green Room 42

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Kathryn Boswell will join the Moms' Night Out concert at The Green Room 42 on April 18th. Kathryn Boswell is a Broadway and television actress and singer. She appeared in the original Broadway companies of Anastasia and Gigi, and on the national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical as Cynthia Weil. She has also been featured as a lead vocalist in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Favorite regional theater credits include Amneris in Aida at Pittsburgh CLO, Cosette in Les Misérables at Music Theatre of Wichita, Young Phyllis in Follies at St. Louis Repertory Theatre, and Susan Ford in First Daughter Suite at The Sundance Institute.

On screen, Kathryn has appeared in FBI, 9-1-1, Law & Order: SVU, Only Murders in the Building, Dear Edward, Harlem, The Other Two, Blue Bloods, Tales of the City, Ghost: Power Book II, High Maintenance, and The Watcher, as well as in the film The Hating Game.

Kathryn grew up in the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific, spending her childhood in the tropical jungle before eventually making her way to the concrete jungle of New York City. In addition to performing, she works in the luxury travel industry and believes deeply in the power of storytelling, travel, and the arts to connect people across cultures.

A graduate of the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM), Kathryn feels incredibly grateful to spend her life telling stories through music and art - and this year, to add her favorite role yet: being a mom to her daughter, Iris.

Previously announced cast members include Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique, The Queen of Versailles), Carla Angeline Mongado (The Clockmaker's Daughter), Katie Mitchell (Funny Girl), Taylor Rae Roman (Succession, On the Outside, Motown the Musical Nat'l Tour), Q. Smith (Come From Away, Mary Poppins), and Rachel Zatcoff (The Phantom of the Opera, Candide). Stay tuned for additional casting announcements!

The Green Room 42 presents Moms’ Night Out: The Concert Series on April 18th at 7pm. Moms’ Night Out is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite showbiz mamas gather for an evening of storytelling in song. Come for the music, stay for the laughs, and make a core memory with the moms (and Dads) in your life that you’ll never forget! AND, a portion of the proceeds from this spring show will go to benefit Moms First.

Moms First is a movement fighting for paid leave and affordable, accessible child care. We educate, innovate, and advocate for the social and political policies that moms need and deserve. Our vision is a country that values motherhood and works in support of moms and families. Find out more info @momsfirstus.

Moms’ Night Out: The Concert Series plays at The Green Room 42 on April 18th at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. gned spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size.