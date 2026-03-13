Kurt Elling, Emmet Cohen, And Lew Tabackin Lead Birdland Jazz Club Lineup

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Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced their upcoming programming running March 16–29.

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Miss Maybell & Her Ragtime Romeos, Frank Catalano Quartet, Kurt Elling with the Future of Jazz Orchestra, Aubrey Johnson, Champian Fulton & Klas Lindquist Nonet, Emmet Cohen, and Lew Tabackin Trio.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, audiences can see the Orrin Evans Trio and Flying High, featuring Champian Fulton, Laura Anglade, and Imani Rousselle.

Returning weekly engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, The Anderson Brothers and Friends, and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Live at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater

March 16 – March 29

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

March 16–17 (Monday–Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday at Birdland Theater. Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, leads an 11-piece ensemble recreating the sound of 1920s jazz using period instruments including violins, tubas, banjos, and vintage drum sets. The group has contributed music to productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

Miss Maybell & Her Ragtime Romeos

March 16 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Miss Maybell presents an energetic blend of ragtime, early jazz, blues, and country classics. Led by vocalist and washboard player Lauren Sansaricq with pianist Charlie Judkins, the ensemble also features Brian Nalepka on bass and tuba and Andy Stein on saxophone.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

March 16 (Monday) 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso hosts the long-running weekly open-mic variety show featuring Broadway performers, jazz musicians, comedians, and surprise guests. Billy Stritch performs at the piano with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Frank Catalano Quartet

March 17 (Tuesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Tenor saxophonist Frank Catalano leads his quartet in a performance rooted in hard-driving jazz traditions. Catalano has collaborated with artists including Jennifer Lopez, Destiny’s Child, John Legend, Miles Davis, Randy Brecker, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, and Tony Bennett.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Kurt Elling with the Future of Jazz Orchestra

March 18–21 (Wednesday–Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

7:00 & 9:30 PM (3/18–19); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (3/20–21)

Grammy-winning vocalist Kurt Elling returns to Birdland performing with the Future of Jazz Orchestra, a Jazz at Lincoln Center-curated big band featuring emerging improvisers.

$55 tables / $45 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

March 18 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Led by tuba player David Ostwald, the ensemble celebrates early jazz traditions inspired by Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Bix Beiderbecke, and Jelly Roll Morton.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Joscho Stephan & John Jorgenson

March 18 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Guitarist Frank Vignola hosts his weekly series featuring guest performers Joscho Stephan and John Jorgenson alongside the Frank Vignola Quartet.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

March 19 (Thursday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and pianist Conal Fowkes lead this New Orleans-style ensemble known for performances with Woody Allen and appearances in films including Midnight in Paris and Cafe Society.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Birdland Big Band

March 20 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Birdland’s resident big band performs a mix of jazz, funk, Latin, and world music with rotating guest artists from television and touring bands.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Orrin Evans Trio

March 20–22 (Friday–Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Pianist, composer, and bandleader Orrin Evans performs with his trio. Evans is known for his work with The Bad Plus and his Grammy-nominated Captain Black Big Band.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Anderson Brothers & Friends

March 21 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson perform classic jazz repertoire on clarinet and saxophone.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Aubrey Johnson Album Release Party

March 22 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Vocalist and composer Aubrey Johnson celebrates the release of her album The Lively Air.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

March 22 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Directed by saxophonist David DeJesus, the orchestra performs Latin jazz big band repertoire with a rotating lineup of New York musicians.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

March 23–24 (Monday–Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

Champian Fulton & Klas Lindquist Present The Nonet

March 23 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Pianist-vocalist Champian Fulton and saxophonist Klas Lindquist present selections from their recording At Home.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

March 23 (Monday) 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Emmet Cohen Presents Miles & Trane Centennial

March 24–28 (Tuesday–Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

7:00 & 9:30 PM (3/24–26); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (3/27–28)

Pianist Emmet Cohen leads a tribute to the centennial of Miles Davis and John Coltrane featuring trumpeter Jeremy Pelt and saxophonist Tivon Pennicott.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

March 25 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with Gray Sargent

March 25 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

March 26 (Thursday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Birdland Big Band

March 27 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Flying High: Still Soaring

March 27–29 (Friday–Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Featuring vocalists Champian Fulton, Laura Anglade, and Imani Rousselle performing classics of the jazz vocal tradition.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Anderson Brothers & Friends

March 28 (Saturday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Lew Tabackin Trio

March 29 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jazz flutist and saxophonist Lew Tabackin performs with his trio.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

March 29 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum