Catch WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 6 at 54 Below This Saturday Night

All-female showcase celebrating women in theater.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an ongoing concert series that celebrates new work and classic favorites in an epic evening in New York City. You’ll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you… all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Music Direction by Andrea Yohe

Featured writers Volume 6 include Amy Andrews, Brookylnn Baca, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Yael Karoly, Julie Richardson, Jessy Tomsko, and Stephanie Turci. Performances by Maryanne Burr, Cole Carley, Natalie Choo (Dive), Jordan Eagle, Mary Nikols (An Officer and a Gentleman) Alana Schmidt, Katherine Shore, David Socolar (Waitress Nat'l Tour, Kinky Boots,  Pablo Torres, Michaela Tramuta, Isabella Ray, and Aléna Watters (Bad Cinderella, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Cher Show).
 
Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers – and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.
 

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, July 29th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. 

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, “54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan’s other major supper clubs.” 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly, with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com



