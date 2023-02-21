Cabaret Legend Marilyn Maye to Celebrate Birthday with The New York Pops in March at Carnegie Hall

Cabaret legend and Grammy nominee Marilyn Maye will appear with The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, to celebrate a very special birthday on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

The Marvelous Marilyn Maye includes Stephen Sondheim's "I'm Still Here"; "Put On A Happy Face"; plus songs by Cole Porter, Lerner and Loewe, and Frank Loesser; in addition to her special version of "Too Late Now", which was chosen by the Smithsonian Institute to be included in its permanent collection of recordings from the 20th century.

Throughout her lifetime, Ms. Maye has achieved a number of significant milestones including holding the record for appearing the most times of any singers on The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson, and producing an extensive discography of seven albums and 34 singles.

"Marilyn Maye is a legend of show business and a brilliant interpreter of the Great American Songbook," said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. "We're ecstatic that Marilyn will join the orchestra for another milestone moment in her career, her first full-length concert at Carnegie Hall."

The New York Pops additionally honors Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon Barry Manilow on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Carnegie Hall with This One's For You: The Music of Barry Manilow.

Performance Details:

THE NEW YORK POPS

The Marvelous Marilyn Maye

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Marilyn Maye, Guest Artist

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Tickets are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.



The New York Pops

is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, the orchestra performs an annual subscription series at Carnegie Hall, and is among the venue's most presented ensembles. Now in its milestone 40th season, The New York Pops' annual birthday gala is celebrated each spring, raising funds for the orchestra and its education programs. The New York Pops performs annually in Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue.

The New York Pops celebrates the diversity of popular music's evolving songbook. Every concert is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with influences ranging from Broadway melodies to film scores, jazz, rock, pop, and everything in between. Under Reineke's dynamic leadership, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music.

Through its PopsEd music education programs, The New York Pops fulfills its dedication to lifelong learning by collaborating with public schools, community organizations, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

The New York Pops is committed to serving all members of the community. Through its Kids in the Balcony and Kids in the Stadium programs, thousands of children and their parents have had an opportunity to see The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and Forest Hills Stadium free of charge.

The New York Pops was founded by Ruth and Skitch Henderson in 1983 with a mission to create greater public awareness and appreciation of America's rich musical heritage through presentation of concerts and education programs of the highest quality. The New York Pops is a non-profit organization supported solely through the generosity of individual donations, institutional grants, corporate sponsorships, and concert income.

Steven Reineke

has established himself as one of North America's leading conductors of popular music and is in his second decade as Music Director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. Additionally, he is Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Principal Pops Conductor of the Houston and Toronto Symphony Orchestras.

Reineke is a frequent guest conductor with The Philadelphia Orchestra and his extensive North American conducting appearances include Dallas, Detroit and the Ravinia Music Festival.

On stage, Mr. Reineke has created programs and collaborated with a range of leading artists from the worlds hip hop, R & B, Broadway, television and rock including: Maxwell, Common, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, Peter Frampton and Ben Folds, amongst others. In 2017 he was featured on National Public Radio's "All Things Considered" leading the National Symphony Orchestra - in a first for the show's 45-year history - performing live music excerpts in between news segments. In 2018 Reineke led the National Symphony Orchestra with hip hop legend Nas performing his seminal album "Illmatic" on PBS's Great Performances.

As the creator of more than one hundred orchestral arrangements for the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Mr. Reineke's work has been performed worldwide, and can be heard on numerous Cincinnati Pops Orchestra recordings on the Telarc label. His symphonic works Celebration Fanfare, Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Casey at the Bat are performed frequently in North America, including performances by the New York Philharmonic and Los Angeles Philharmonic. His Sun Valley Festival Fanfare was used to commemorate the Sun Valley Summer Symphony's pavilion, and his Festival Te Deum and Swan's Island Sojourn were debuted by the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops Orchestras. His numerous wind ensemble compositions are published by the C.L. Barnhouse Company and are performed by concert bands worldwide.

A native of Ohio, Mr. Reineke is a graduate of Miami University of Ohio (2020 Alumnus Distinguished Achievement Medal), where he earned bachelor of music degrees with honors in both trumpet performance and music composition. He currently resides in New York City with his husband Eric Gabbard.

Marilyn Maye

is a highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator, a Grammy nominated recording artist and a musical treasure. Her entire life has been committed to the art of song and performance.

The award-winning Ms. Maye appeared 76 times on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson-the record for a singer. His usual accolade for her came after one of her show-stopping appearances on The Tonight Show when he turned to his audience of millions, Carson said, "And that, young singers, is the way it's done."

She was "discovered" by Steve Allen who presented her various times to his national television audience. That led her to an RCA recording contract with seven albums and 34 singles.

Her recent CBS Sunday Morning feature with Mo Rocca was an outstanding tribute to her career and talent. She was interviewed and sang on "Harry" (Harry Connick Jr.) on NBC TV.

Her place in American music history was assured when the Arts Council of the Smithsonian Institution selected one of her recordings, "Too Late Now" for the Smithsonian produced album of the 110 Best American Compositions of the Twentieth Century.

Ms. Maye performs many symphony and big-band concerts throughout the United States. In the Wall Street Journal, Will Friedwald wrote, "When going to hear Marilyn Maye, you'll find on one side of the room are the Broadway and cabaret people, who tend to like their singing big and theatrical, with a lot of drama and stage presence. On the other side is the jazz crowd, who want everything hip and cool and understated, and will split the scene if anything doesn't swing. Ms. Maye is the only pop-song diva working today who can satisfy both crowds at once".

Miss Maye conducts master classes and coaches privately in New York and in many cities throughout the United States. Sharing the techniques and experiences of her lifelong career brings great joy and inspiration to her.