CHRISTINE ANDREAS BRINGS PIAF:NO REGRETS TO THE KRAVIS CENTER

The years have been extraordinarily kind to Christine Andreas. The timbre and fidelity of her voice, the beauty in her face, and the spirit of her spunky personality, have defied the aging process. So much so that after being in the audience at The Kravis Center last night for her show Piaf- No Regrets (which I have seen several times at different venues), I revisited my observations and photos of her from past engagements. My prior impressions of Christine are as true today as they were then, as Christine enters her 7th decade.

C'était une performance palpitante de Christine Andreas. Elle a crée ma magie de Piaf.

You didn't have to know French to understand that Christine Andreas created the magic of Edith Piaf last night au-dessous de Rue 54. Feinstein's/54 Below became a nightclub in Paris and something similar occurred during the performance. The exciting and vibrato glazed voice of Madame Andreas had the audience hollering in uncontrollable and passionate ecstasy as she went through her song list in a show titled PIAF- No Regrets.

This evening was an extraordinary portrait of Piaf performed in French and English. Je Ne Regrette Rien'. You will have no regrets if you ever have the opportunity to see Christine Andreas, and an added thrill is hearing her music director/husband Martin Silvestri accompany his wife on piano and skillfully play a authentic 120 Bass accordion. She has thrilled thousands of audiences and generated wondrous musical moments during her career and, I'm talking about Christine Andreas as well as Edith Piaf.

The GPS & WAZE indicated you were in Boca Raton, Florida at Lynn University, but your eyes, ears, and heart pinpointed your location at the Paris Olympia Music Hall in France. , The audience was on the Champs-Elysees because Christine Andreas brought the stories and songs of Edith Piaf to the Wold Performing Arts Center.

There is probably no better actor/singer on the planet than Tony-nominated Christine Andreas, with her spine tingling, full-bodied vibrato tinged voice and story telling ability, she is skilled enough to re-create the spellbinding magic of Edith Piaf. Together, with her husband Martin Silvestri on piano and accordion, Piaf-No Regrets is one of the finest musical experiences you can have, and the only regrets in Piaf-No Regrets is that it doesn't last for another 90 minutes.

