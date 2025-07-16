CELEBRATION! THE SONGS OF TOM JONES & HARVEY SCHMIDT Set for September at Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café will host CELEBRATION! THE SONGS OF Tom Jones & Harvey Schmidt on Tuesday, September 9 at 7:00 PM, featuring music from the legendary duo’s iconic Broadway and Off-Broadway shows.

The program will include songs from Celebration, 110 in the Shade, and I Do! I Do!, as well as a special 65th anniversary tribute to their most beloved work, The Fantasticks. The evening will feature performances by acclaimed Broadway artists including Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), William Michals (South Pacific, Parade), Tony Award nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square, La Cage aux Folles), and Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying).

They will be joined by Alec Nevin (A Bronx Tale national tour), Ben Jones, and Megan Styrna (frequent performer at 54 Below). Special guest Michael Glenn Smith will share memories from his time appearing in several Jones/Schmidt productions.

The evening is produced and directed by Michael Portantiere, with Michael Lavine serving as musical director and pianist.