Bryce Edwards to Return to Birdland with THE FRIVOLITY HOUR

The performance will take place on September 9.

By: Aug. 07, 2024
Bryce Edwards to Return to Birdland with THE FRIVOLITY HOUR Image
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present crooning troubadour and nouveau vaudevillian Bryce Edwards in “The Frivolity Hour” on Monday, September 9 at 7:00 PM. After several sold-out shows at Birdland, Edwards is thrilled to return by popular demand. Once more, Bryce will share his brand of hot traditional jazz and early 20th century popular music. Leading a hot combination featuring extraordinary jazzmen Scott Ricketts on cornet, Ricky Alexander on clarinet and tenor saxophone, Conal Fowkes on piano, and Jay Rattman on baritone saxophone, Edwards revels in the amazing sounds both hot and sweet that made the twenties roar. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Bryce Edwards is a unique vocalist that takes equal cues from the crooners and soft singers of the late 1920s and early ‘30s and from the bombastic voices of the earlier, acoustic phonograph era, as well as an instrumentalist who plays banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, and mandolin in the modernistic jazz idiom. He brings his singular verve and sensibility to songs made famous by great artists such as Cliff Edwards, Ted Lewis, Jack Teagarden, Rudy Vallée, and Bing Crosby. Steeped in jazz age novelty, Bryce Edwards takes frivolity very seriously, and vows to entertain his audience or die trying.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Bryce Edwards in “The Frivolity Hour” on Monday, September 9 at 7:00 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com




