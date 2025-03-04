BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Norbert Leo Butz, Judy Collins and plenty of showtunes.

Tues. March 4 @ 7 pm

7 pm – Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton: OLD FRIENDS at Pangea

Tickets available here.

Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton once again host old friends, lyricist Richard Maltby and songwriter Gretchen Cryer for an evening of song and celebration. There will be new songs, old songs, published and unpublished songs, and, of course, solos, duets, possibly even a trio and/or quartet. Our guests not only write music…they sing it! Come prepared to have fun!

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (cash only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Tues. March 4 & Weds. March 5 @ 7 pm

Paulo Szot at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

Tony Award-winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific), after originating the role of Lance in the hit musical & Juliet for the last two years on Broadway, returns to 54 Below with his rich baritone and the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier.

This Enchanted Evening will be a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage but not only!

Price: Tickets start at $73.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Wednesday March 5th @ 7 pm

Maggie Kneip: STUCK IN A MOMENT at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

Maggie Kneip brings her show "Stuck in a Moment" back to Don't Tell Mama after several sold-out performances. The show is the truthful story of how unexpected turns in life can leave us feeling stuck for moments and years. Join her for an evening celebrating determination and ultimately her joyful journey toward being unstuck. The show is directed by Michael Kirk Lane, with Musical Direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka. The evening will include songs of joy, sadness, hope, and forgiveness by artists as varied as Joe Iconis, Natasha Bedingfield, Harry Nilsson, The Beatles, and No Doubt.

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Fri. March 7th @ 9:30 pm

Ella Mae Dixon at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

Join us for an evening of timeless music presented by Ella Mae Dixon, one of New York City’s most captivating rising star vocalists. Backed by a lineup of veteran musicians, Ella Mae’s 54 Below debut promises to surprise, delight, and captivate.

Featuring songs by the likes of Rodgers & Hart, George Gershwin, and Marilyn & Alan Bergman, as well as swinging bebop classics, Ella Mae Dixon and her all-star ensemble will bring these beloved songs to life. Whether you’re a returning fan or discovering Ella Mae Dixon for the first time, this evening promises to be something special.

Read a Q&A with Ella Mae Dixon about the show

Price: Remaining tickets start at $40.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Fri. March 7th & Sat. March 8th @ 7 pm

Ashley Brown and Ryan Silverman: MY FUNNY VALENTINE at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

Broadway stars Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins, The Beauty and the Beast, Oklahoma) and Ryan Silverman (CHICAGO, Phantom of the Opera, Side Show) join forces in “My Funny Valentine,” a program of beloved American Songbook standards and Broadway tunes. Traversing popular selections from Frank Sinatra to Mary Poppins to West Side Story, audiences will experience nostalgia, humor, and romance all in one evening. With Ashley’s “precisely calibrated mix of imperious self-assurance and warmth” (Chicago Examiner) and Ryan’s “smoothest, most assured…leading-man theater voice” (Playbill), this is one show you won’t want to miss.

The show will also be livestreamed. To purchase livestream tickets click here

Price: Tickets start at $36.87 (including fees) for side/back seating. Tickets for the livestream are $21.75 + $4.82 in fees. There is no food or drink minimum at Green Room 42

Sat. March 8th @ 5:30 pm

Gabrielle Stravelli at Birdland

Tickets available here.

Gabrielle Stravelli combines a tremendous swing feel with a gift for lyric interpretation, leading to a richly varied career defined by highly individual choices and a genuine connection with audiences. In the last year Gabrielle made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops Orchestra and released her fifth album, "Beautiful Moons Ago."

She regularly leads her quartet in performances at the country's finest jazz clubs & performing arts centers and has headlined domestic & international jazz festivals including the 2024 & 2023 Delaware Water Gap COTA Festival, 2023 Cape Cod Jazz Festival, 2023 Cayman Arts Festival, 2024, ‘21 & ’18 WBGO Jazz on the Mountain Festival, 2019 Providencia Jazz Festival in Chile and the 2016 Eleuthera Jazz Festival, Bahamas.

See photos from the March 1 performance here.

Price: Tickets start at $30.06 (including fees) for bar seating. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Sat. March 8th @ 8 pm

Judy Collins & Friends: 85 YEARS OF MUSIC & PROTEST at Town Hall

Tickets available here.

Celebrate the legendary Judy Collins’ 85th Birthday with a star-studded concert directed by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Russ Titelman. Judy Collins will be joined onstage by her peers and some of the young talents she inspired and helped nurture.

Judy Collins first performed at The Town Hall in 1964 in a program that resulted in her first live recording Judy Collins in Concert (1964). Over the past six decades Judy Collins has performed at The Town Hall several times, both in her own concerts and at activist events including the civil rights and anti-war programs to which she has dedicated much of her life.

Price: Remaining tickets start at $69.

Sun. March 9th to Thurs. March 13th @ 7 pm

Norbert Leo Butz: GIRLS, GIRLS, GIRLS at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For the first time in nine years, two-time Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz brings his acclaimed show Girls, Girls, Girls back to the 54 Below stage!

Girls, Girls, Girls focuses on the female – both the mythic & the contemporary. Expect tunes from the likes of Elvis Costello, Loretta Lynn, Frank Sinatra and even a little Johnny Cash! We’re delighted to welcome back 54 Below favorite and the star of Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Last 5 Years, My Fair Lady, and Wicked… the one-and-only Norbert Leo Butz.

Price: Tickets start at $79 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating for $18 with no food & drink minimum. 54 Below encourages you to make the decision that reflects your capacity.

Comments