Photos: See Highlights from Gabrielle Stravelli's Stunning Show at Birdland

On Saturday March 1st at 5:30 pm, singer Gabrielle Stravelli opened a four-night run at Birdland. Gabrielle Stravelli combines a tremendous swing feel with a gift for lyric interpretation, leading to a richly varied career defined by highly individual choices and a genuine connection with audiences. In the last year Gabrielle made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops Orchestra and released her fifth album, "Beautiful Moons Ago."

BWW reviewer Andrew Poretz said of a past show that Stravelli "is a terrific jazz singer and interpreter of songs. Gabrielle has the most beautiful inner glow that permeates every note - even when you don't see a smile on her expressive face, she has a twinkle in her eye." Her current run continues the next three Saturdays (March 8, 15 and 22) with shows at 5:30 pm. Pat O'Leary will be accompanying her on bass at each show, along with a different guest pianist (on March 1, Adam Birnbaum joined her on piano – at future shows she'll be accompanied by Michael Kanan, Miki Yamanaka, and Joshua Richman).

Stravelli regularly leads her quartet in performances at the country's finest jazz clubs and performing arts centers and has headlined domestic & international jazz festivals including the 2024 & 2023 Delaware Water Gap COTA Festival, 2023 Cape Cod Jazz Festival, 2023 Cayman Arts Festival, 2024, ‘21 and ’18 WBGO Jazz on the Mountain Festival, 2019 Providencia Jazz Festival in Chile and the 2016 Eleuthera Jazz Festival, Bahamas.

She has collaborated with world-renowned jazz pianist Fred Hersch three times, premiering his song cycle "Rooms of Light", filming an online masterclass for openstudio.com and most recently recording a new song cycle to be released this month. She toured the U.S. premiering "Abyssinian" with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and as a U.S. State Department "Jazz Ambassador" since 2015, she has performed and taught throughout Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America.

Learn more about the singer on her website at www.gabriellestravelli.com

Find tickets to see Gabrielle Stravelli at Birdland on March 8, 15 and 22 on Birdland's website here.

See highlights from the March 1st show below snapped by photographer Conor Weiss

