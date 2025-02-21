Interview: Rising Star Vocalist Ella Mae Dixon on Her 54 Below Debut Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday March 7 at 9:30, join Ella Mae Dixon, one of New York City’s most captivating rising star vocalists, at 54 Below for an evening of timeless music. Backed by a lineup of veteran musicians, Ella Mae’s 54 Below debut promises to surprise, delight, and captivate.

Featuring songs by the likes of Rodgers & Hart, George Gershwin, and Marilyn & Alan Bergman, as well as swinging bebop classics, Ella Mae Dixon and her all-star ensemble will bring these beloved songs to life. Whether you’re a returning fan or discovering Ella Mae Dixon for the first time, this evening promises to be something special.

Ella Mae Dixon, originally from Wellfleet, Massachusetts, is a jazz vocalist and cabaret singer living in New York City. Ella Mae is drawn to the music of a bygone era. Her performances give new energy to old melodies while paying homage to the styles of yesterday. In March of 2023, at just 19 years old, Ella Mae made her New York City headlining debut to a sold-out crowd at Birdland Jazz Club. Since then, she has sold-out concert venues in Massachusetts and New York, has been a guest artist with the Cape Cod Symphony Orchestra, and has begun producing her debut studio album. Ella Mae’s natural knack for performing and virtuosic musical prowess have garnered praise from both New York critics and audiences alike.

We spoke with Ella Mae about the upcoming show, her new upcoming album, and more.

Tell me about your upcoming solo show at 54 Below

We’ve got showtunes, Great American Songbook classics… a little Ray Charles. Wonderful songwriters like Gershwin, Jerry Herman, Marilyn and Alan Bergman, Billy Barnes… All my favorites!

The fabulous Australian pianist Matt Baker is music directing, with Tony DePaolis on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. Matt and I have been working hard on these arrangements; I’m so proud of the show we’ve created! Matt has taken my song choices to musical places I didn’t know were possible!

This is your 54 Below debut. How does it feel to be performing there?

Insane. It’s a childhood dream come true. There are moments that have happened in my career so far that I didn’t know were possible when I was a kid, like headlining Birdland at 19. When I was singing “Lullaby of Birdland” in Provincetown at 17, I didn’t think I would end up with my own show there two years later! But 54 Below, I have always dreamt of… it’s such a glamorous club! It’s probably the first nightclub I ever knew about– I used to listen to Patti LuPone’s live album recorded there when I was a middle schooler on Cape Cod. This is an honor. I’m thrilled and grateful.

What draws you to the music of the early 20th century?

I’m not sure if I can intellectualize it because it’s more of an emotional connection. This is the music that speaks to me, and it feels good to sing it. My parents weren’t playing this kind of music around the house, it was more like Robert Palmer and Peter Frampton and Blondie (who I love). I discovered Edith Piaf and Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand (my #1 hero) on my own. Maybe it’s a past life thing!

Is there any song you're particularly excited to perform at this concert?

Each one is its own little art piece to me. Every song is like a three-act play in three minutes. Matt Baker’s arrangements will keep you on your toes. He is a genius– so knowledgeable and so creative. I will say that our opener is a bonkers arrangement of “Hello, Dolly!” and I’m pretty stoked about that.

How did you put together the set list and patter for this show? What is your process like of conceiving a show from start to finish?

I find most of my material by listening to my favorite singers' records. I’ve wanted to perform this kind of music since middle school, so I have this mental backlog of hundreds of songs that I've loved for a long time and dreamt of singing. The mental list has been compiled from years of listening to Barbra and Shirley Bassey and Lena Horne and Dinah Washington. So, I’m able to pick from that mental log of music every time I have a show.

When I moved to New York, I spent my nights seeing every one’s show in town. I learned how to make a cabaret show by observing performers like Marilyn Maye. Patter is interesting to put together! I always want to keep it organic and spontaneous, but I also have a basic outline of what I’m going to say in my head. I think an audience wants to know about your personal connection to the music– it helps them feel connected to the show. But at the same time, my goal is to connect to people, not just express my own feelings… Like Marilyn Maye says, “you’re performing for the audience, not to the audience.” So, it’s about finding that balance.

What's coming up next for you after this?

My first album is coming out! I’m not at liberty to say when yet, but it’s happening! Right now, I’m in the process of planning next year's shows and I’m excited to sing in areas of the US I've never been to before! As always, what’s coming up next is being surrounded by lots of great music.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

This band is brilliant and so swingin’ – Matt Baker as music director and pianist, Tony DePaolis on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums. The audience is in for a treat with them on the bandstand!

This show has bits of everything I love– showtunes, jazz, latin grooves, captivating ballads. Lots of variety. I’m feeling grateful and happy to sing at 54 Below! Dream come true!

Learn more about Ella Mae Dixon on her website at www.ellamaedixon.com

Tickets to see her on March 7th are available on 54 Below’s website.

