Jane Monheit, Stacey Kent, New York Voices & More Set For Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater December 8–21

Artists coming up at Birdland Jazz Club include KT Sullivan, Stacy Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, and Todd Murray in We Love the Winter Weather, Jane Monheit, Bryce Edwards’ Frivolity Hour, Stacey Kent, and Klea Blackhurst / Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch’s A Swinging Birdland Christmas.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, audiences can catch Birdland Boptet directed by David DeJesus and New York Voices: The Grand Finale.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Gabrielle Stravelli, Yardbird Big Band directed by David DeJesus, and The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra.

We Love the Winter Weather and Bryce Edwards’ Frivolity Hour will be livestreamed.

LIVE AT BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB AND BIRDLAND THEATER: DECEMBER 8–21

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

December 8–9 (Monday–Tuesday) at 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday evening at Birdland Theater. Giordano, a GRAMMY Award winner for his work on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, leads an 11-piece band that recreates 1920s jazz using period instruments including violins, tubas, banjos, and vintage drum sets. The Nighthawks have provided soundtracks for The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Café Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more.

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

We Love the Winter Weather: Songs of the Season (Livestream Available)

December 8 (Monday) at 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Four award-winning New York favorites—KT Sullivan, Stacy Sullivan, Jeff Harnar, and Todd Murray—bring We Love the Winter Weather: Songs of the Season to Birdland, joined by music director Jon Weber. The cabaret program features material by Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn, Jule Styne, Carol Hall, Danny Apolinar, David Friedman, and Mel Tormé, with references to “Grandma,” Elvis, Peggy Lee, and a short retelling of White Christmas. Sullivan, Sullivan, Harnar, and Murray each bring extensive cabaret and concert credentials, and Weber is known for hosting NPR’s Piano Jazz; his album Simple Complex rose to #1 on the charts. Livestream available at veeps.com/birdland.

$50 VIP Front Row / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum / $20 Livestream

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

December 8 (Monday) at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party is Birdland’s weekly open mic variety night, where Broadway performers, jazz artists, and emerging talent share the stage. Host Jim Caruso leads the evening with musical support from Billy Stritch at the piano, Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums. The show regularly features a mix of established names and newcomers in an informal, late-night atmosphere.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

December 9–13 (Tuesday–Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

7:00 & 9:30 PM (Dec. 9–11); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (Dec. 12–13)

Vocalist Jane Monheit returns to Birdland with a holiday-week engagement. Known for her work with the Great American Songbook and collaborations with artists including Terence Blanchard, Tom Harrell, Harold Mabern, and David Benoit, Monheit has released 13 full-length albums, most recently Come What May (Club44, 2021). She will be joined by her longtime group featuring drummer Rick Montalbano.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

December 10 (Wednesday) at 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band takes inspiration from Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, and their contemporaries. Now in its 21st year of residency at Birdland, the ensemble is led by tuba player David Ostwald and features a rotating lineup that has included Anat Cohen, Wycliffe Gordon, Ehud Asherie, Marion Felder, and others.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Ken Peplowski & Josh Dunn

December 10 (Wednesday) at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night at Birdland is a weekly showcase for jazz guitar. Vignola, whose credits include work with Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, and both the Boston and New York Pops, leads a quartet featuring Ted Rosenthal (piano), Gary Mazzaroppi (bass), and Alex Raderman (drums), joined each week by special guests. This edition features Ken Peplowski and Josh Dunn. Guitar Night streams weekly at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

December 11 (Thursday) at 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Led by trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and GRAMMY-winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band performs in the New Orleans tradition and has been featured in Woody Allen’s films, tours, and concert appearances, including Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Café Society, Magic in the Moonlight, and A Rainy Day in New York. The band features Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), and Kevin Dorn (drums).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Birdland Big Band

December 12 (Friday) at 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band performs a mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music each Friday. Guest artists frequently join from television bands and touring pop ensembles.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Birdland Boptet Directed by David DeJesus

December 12–14 (Friday–Sunday) at 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

To honor Charlie “Yardbird” Parker, Birdland Theater presents alto saxophonist David DeJesus and his ensemble, the Birdland Boptet. DeJesus, director of the Birdland Big Band and a long-standing member of the New York jazz community, has worked with the Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the Mingus Big Band, the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars, Ron Carter’s Great Big Band, Jimmy Heath’s Big Band, and Arturo O’Farrill’s Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, among others. He also serves as Professor of Jazz Studies at SUNY Purchase.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

December 13 (Saturday) at 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Award-winning vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli brings her trio to the early Saturday set at Birdland. Stravelli’s work has been recognized with a Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording, a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Jazz Vocalist, and a MAC Award for Best Female Vocalist. She appears regularly at major jazz clubs and festivals in the U.S. and abroad and has premiered works with Fred Hersch, Wynton Marsalis, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Her latest release, Beautiful Moons Ago, features her trio with pianist Michael Kanan and bassist Pat O’Leary.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Yardbird Big Band Directed by David DeJesus

December 14 (Sunday) at 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Yardbird Big Band, directed by David DeJesus, pays tribute to the music of Charlie Parker. The ensemble brings together New York-based musicians to play Parker’s work in fresh big band arrangements.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

December 14 (Sunday) at 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) combines big band jazz with Afro-Latin traditions, featuring eighteen musicians. The ensemble has performed internationally and is known for its interpretations of music by Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O’Farrill, as well as new commissions from contemporary composers and arrangers.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

December 15–16 (Monday–Tuesday) at 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks return for their regular early-week residency, presenting 1920s and early jazz-era repertoire with period instruments. Giordano’s work has been heard on numerous film and television soundtracks, including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Café Society, Boardwalk Empire, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour (Livestream Available)

December 15 (Monday) at 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Nouveau vaudevillian Bryce Edwards returns with The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour. Edwards, a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist (banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, mandolin), presents hot traditional jazz and early 20th-century popular music in collaboration with Scott Ricketts (cornet), Ricky Alexander (clarinet, alto saxophone), Conal Fowkes (piano), and Jay Rattman (bass saxophone). The program includes songs associated with Cliff Edwards, Ted Lewis, Jack Teagarden, Rudy Vallée, Bing Crosby, and others.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum / $20 Livestream

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

December 15 (Monday) at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party continues its Monday night run as Birdland’s open mic variety show. Hosted by Jim Caruso with musical direction from Billy Stritch and support from Steve Doyle (bass) and Daniel Glass (drums), the evening features both established performers and new voices from across the city’s music and theatre scenes.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Stacey Kent

December 16–20 (Tuesday–Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

7:00 & 9:30 PM (Dec. 16–18); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (Dec. 19–20)

Stacey Kent returns to Birdland following the release of The Summer We Crossed Europe in the Rain, a collaboration with Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro and saxophonist/arranger Jim Tomlinson. Kent’s discography includes Platinum, Double-Gold, and Gold albums, and her multilingual repertoire spans the American Songbook, French chansons, and Brazilian standards. Her recent releases include Songs From Other Places and Summer Me, Winter Me (Naïve Records).

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

December 17 (Wednesday) at 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Louis Armstrong Eternity Band continues its Birdland residency, led by David Ostwald and featuring a rotating lineup of guest musicians. The band focuses on classic jazz repertoire associated with early jazz innovators.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Frank Vignola’s Guitar Night with Ken Peplowski & John Pizzarelli

December 17 (Wednesday) at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola’s weekly Guitar Night welcomes special guests Ken Peplowski and John Pizzarelli. Vignola’s quartet—Ted Rosenthal (piano), Gary Mazzaroppi (bass), and Alex Raderman (drums)—performs standard repertoire with featured guitarists each week. The series streams live at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

December 18 (Thursday) at 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band returns with its New Orleans-style program led by Simon Wettenhall and Conal Fowkes. The ensemble has appeared across Europe and the U.S. and is known for its ongoing association with Woody Allen’s performance projects.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Birdland Big Band

December 19 (Friday) at 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band continues its Friday residency with a program that blends jazz and global influences. Guest artists often appear from major television and touring bands.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

New York Voices: The Grand Finale

December 19–21 (Friday–Sunday) at 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

New York Voices brings its “Grand Finale” tour to Birdland Theater. The vocal ensemble—Peter Eldridge, Kim Nazarian, Darmon Meader, and Lauren Kinhan—has worked worldwide over 38 years, collaborating with ensembles including the Count Basie Orchestra, Paquito D’Rivera, and the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band. Their discography spans 19 albums, with the 2019 release Reminiscing in Tempo featuring music by The Beatles, Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, Fred Hersch, Ivan Lins, and Chick Corea.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Gabrielle Stravelli Trio

December 20 (Saturday) at 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Gabrielle Stravelli and her trio return for another Saturday early show, continuing their December residency with a mix of standards and contemporary material.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

A Swinging Birdland Christmas

December 21–22 (Sunday–Monday) – Birdland Jazz Club

5:30 PM (Dec. 21); 5:30, 8:30 & 10:30 PM (Dec. 22)

A Swinging Birdland Christmas features Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch in a holiday program inspired by classic television variety specials. The trio performs arrangements of “The Christmas Waltz,” Kay Thompson's “Holiday Season,” “I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “Snow,” and “It Happened in Sun Valley,” among others, joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Eric Halvorson on drums. The artists also appear on the recording Christmas at Birdland (Club44 Records).

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

December 21 (Sunday) at 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra returns for its Sunday night sets, presenting arrangements of Latin jazz repertoire and new works for the ensemble.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum