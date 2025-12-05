Stage Time December Programming Includes PJ Adzima, Eleri Ward, And Casts Of THE QUEER WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS And SLAM FRANK

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

STAGE TIME will present a month of December programming across multiple New York City venues, featuring events created and curated by founder PJ Adzima. The company continues its combination of variety performance, drag, burlesque, live music, and new work development with returning series, a holiday parody, and the final weeks of the Off-Broadway production Slam Frank.

DISCO NIGHTS

December 6 at Disco Sally’s

STAGE TIME will present a new installment of Disco Nights on Saturday, December 6 at Disco Sally’s (795 8th Ave). The evening is hosted by Disco DJ Max, PJ Adzima, and Summer Reign, with performances by Jupiter Genesis and Mizzaddy. Go-go performers scheduled to appear include Gabe Amato, Sweet Cinn Spyce, and Stellar Wynn. Tickets are available through the venue.

STAGE TIME SPECTACULAR

December 8 at the Slipper Room

The next edition of Stage Time Spectacular with PJ Adzima will take place Monday, December 8 at the Slipper Room (167 Orchard St). The lineup features Eleri Ward, Gallexii, Tansy, Zalika, The Stuppets, and Shitzprobe, with music by EnSPirits and DJ Disco Max. Tickets range from $30–$50 at slipperroom.com.

THE QUEER WITHOUT A Santa Claus

Through December 19 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre

STAGE TIME is partnering with Brad Plaxen’s The Queer Without a Santa Claus, directed by Cassandra “Sassie LeFay” Clark. Cast members include PJ Adzima as Mrs. Claus, Summer Reign as Vixen, Nathan Repasz, Alex “Dutch Baby” Hardin, Artina Darkly, Logan Faust, SLee, and Zennifer Sage. The musical parody runs Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30 PM through December 19 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 W 42nd St). Tickets are $30 on Tuesdays and $40 on Fridays, plus a $25 food and beverage minimum.

SLAM FRANK

Final performances through December 28 at Asylum NYC

Slam Frank, the new musical presented by STAGE TIME at Asylum NYC (123 East 24th Street), will conclude its run on December 28. The production has played extended performances throughout the fall. The musical reimagines the story of Anne Frank through a fictional community-theater company attempting to reinterpret the material through a hip-hop framework. Critical responses cited by the production include comments from Ben Brantley, Zachary Stewart, and Ben Kawaller.