Cabaret Roundup: December 1-7- Anthony Nunziata, BETTY & More

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including winter holiday shows, standup comedy, and more.

December 1 to December 6 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join legendary two-time Tony Award® winner Christine Ebersole and musical icon Billy Stritch at the piano, as they celebrate the holidays together. I’ll Be Home For Christmas will feature the greatest hits of their twenty year partnership, going all the way back to 42nd Street on Broadway when they first met! Christine Ebersole recently co-starred on Chuck Lorre’s hit sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” for CBS. She starred most recently on Broadway in War Paint in her Tony® nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony® nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar nominated film Licorice Pizza as Lucille Doolittle, based on Lucille Ball. In 2018 she made her LA Opera debut as the Old Lady in Francesca Zambello’s production of Candide, conducted by James Conlon.

Tickets: Tickets start at $95.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at The Green Room 42

Tues. December 2 @ 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $29. There is no minimum at the Green Room 42.

Jonathan Barber : Jones, Jones, Jones at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

December 3 @ 7 & 9 pm

Tickets available here.

Classic jazz gets a bold, modern twist as drummer Jonathan Barber reimagines the music of legends like Papa Jo Jones, Philly Joe Jones, and Elvin Jones. With an all-star band and fresh takes on timeless standards, Barber delivers powerful solos, deep grooves, and a pulse that drives the music forward. This high-energy celebration honors the past while welcoming audiences of all backgrounds into the vibrant world of jazz.

Tickets: Tickets are $50 ($25 for students). There is a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $25 per person.

Thurs. December 4 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Morril is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City and one of the best joke writers in the scene today. He was a regular on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar, where he appeared on frequently when not touring cities across the nation. He was named one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch in 2011 and has performed multiple stand-up sets on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late, Late Show with James Corden and Conan. He’s also had stints on Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent, @midnight with Chris Hardwick, and Inside Amy Schumer. Morril can be heard on the podcast We Might Be Drunk with co-host Mark Normand and seen on Netflix’s That’s My Time with David Letterman. His newest stand-up special, Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow,­ can also now be viewed on Netflix.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51. The orchestra section is sold out except for accessible seats but there are still a few tickets left in the upper levels.

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band at Birdland

Thurs. December 4 @ 5:30 & 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band is a New Orleans-style group which for decades has served as Woody Allen’s band of choice in his movies, concert tours and other performances—including, on the silver screen, the celebrated Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. Appearing on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States, the group features Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), and Kevin Dorn (drums). Catch them each Thursday at Birdland Theater.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30. There is a $20 food/drink minimum per person.

December 5 & 6 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Kick-off the holidays with renowned pop/jazz vocalist, songwriter and entertainer Anthony Nunziata as he serenades and transports you with his soaring tenor voice singing brand new songs from his new holiday album, as well as beloved Christmas classics & Italian arias.

The brand-new show features Nunziata’s soulful take on his new original Christmas songs as well as “The Prayer,” “O Sole Mio,” “O Holy Night,” “Ave Maria,” and so much more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45. There is a $25 food & drink minimum.

Marieann Meringolo : “IN THE SPIRIT, 2025!” at Chelsea Table + Stage

December 6 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Experience the magic of the holiday season with Marieann Meringolo’s In The Spirit, 2025!—a heartwarming, critically acclaimed show in its 19th year that keeps audiences coming back for more! Join Marieann and her stellar trio for an unforgettable evening filled with soulful renditions of classic holiday songs and fresh, original tunes that feel like instant classics. Her award-winning vocals and infectious energy will wrap you in the joy and warmth of the season, creating memories to cherish. Don’t miss this enchanting sleigh ride through a musical Winter Wonderland at Chelsea Table + Stage—grab your tickets now before they’re gone!

Read a Q&A with Marieann about the show here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $28.52. There is a $25 Food & Beverage minimum per person. There are also livestream tickets available for $23.18.

BETTY Holiday Concert: Let’s Eat Betty at Joe's Pub

December 7 @ 6 & 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

'Tis the Season for the legendary BETTY Holiday Show! Whipping up a batch of classic holiday tunes with their own original twists, beloved Festive Favorites and new music for old friends, the Holiday Show is guaranteed to spread warmth and joy. Join BETTY and their amazing Special Musical Guests for an evening of cheer and memories that will last long after the decorations come down!

Tickets: Tickets start at $48 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.