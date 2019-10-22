Broadway Stars To Sing SONGS FOR SOPHIE November 15

On Friday, November 15th, Marissa Lynn Studios and Paramus's Terrace at Biagios will present Songs for Sophie: A Broadway Gala for Autism in honor of soprano Sophie Karp.

Among those scheduled to perform are: Jay Armstrong Johnson (TV's Quantico; On the Town, Hands on a Hardbody), Erik Liberman (Amazon's Transparent; War Paint, The Band's Visit), Ciarán Sheeran (The Phantom of the Opera, The Four Phantoms Concert), Ruth Kenote and Rachel S. Weber, Marissa Lynn Studio students Madison Vacco, Morgan O'Rourke, Celina Suric, Jillian Pianghi, Adriana Shaw, Cheryl Pianghi, Brielle Perez, Michele Labetti, Miriam Hashash, and Zoe Ortiz, plus special guests to be announced.

Kristy Cates (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, Wicked) and Marissa Lynn will co-direct and James Rushin (Walken on Sunshine, Metropolitan Opera's 2018 Broadway Gala) provides music direction.

Songs for Sophie: A Broadway Gala for Autism advocates for the Broadway dreams of young performers within the autistic community. According to Karp, "When I was diagnosed at 21 months, I was not able to speak. The first time my mom heard me speak, I was around two years old and it was through song - that's powerful! Music was my first language. I want to be a voice for all artists on the spectrum to let them know that they are worth it. Let them see that we are worthy of our dreams, just by being ourselves.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://www.marissalynnstudios.com/





