Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lanie Kazan and More Join Feinstein's/54 November Lineup

Corinna Sowers Adler, Marieann Meringolo & SANDRA PILLER: TWO DIVAS AND A PRIMA DONNA, NOVEMBER 1 AT 7:00PM

KARINE HANNAH: GUILTY PLEASURES, NOVEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

JORDAN AND KAYLA GRIZZARD: HE SAID, SHE SAID, NOVEMBER 1 AT 11:30PM

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, NOVEMBER 2 & 9 AT 9:30PM

CAROLE J. BUFFORD: COME TOGETHER- THE MUSIC OF THE 1960S AND 1970S, NOVEMBER 2 AT 9:30PM

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS, NOVEMBER 3 AT 7:00PM

BROADWAY SUPERHERO PARTY FT. Mike Wartella & MORE!, NOVEMBER 3 AT 9:30PM

Ryan McCartan FT. Taylor Iman Jones, Brittney Johnson, AND MORE!, NOVEMBER 4, 11, & DECEMBER 9 AT 7:00PM

ONCE MORE WITH FEELING: BROADWAY SLAYS BUFFY, NOVEMBER 4 AT 9:30PM

RENEE RAFF TRIO, NOVEMBER 5 AT 7:00PM

Storm Large, NOVEMBER 5 - 8 AT 9:30PM

Lainie Kazan, NOVEMBER 6 AT 7:00PM

Melissa Errico: AN EVEN GRANDER AFFAIR, NOVEMBER 7 - 9 AT 7:00PM

Celeste Lanuza, NOVEMBER 9 AT 11:30PM

54 SINGS KE$HA, FEAT. Amber Ardolino, Chris Medlin, AND MORE!, NOVEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

54 SINGS Maroon 5 WITH Stark Sands, Nathan Salstone, AND MORE!, NOVEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Brian Stokes Mitchell PLAYS WITH MUSIC - HOLIDAY!, NOVEMBER 12 - 23 AT 7:00PM

TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH Robbie Rozelle!, NOVEMBER 12, 19, & 26 AT 9:30PM

ON HOLLYWOOD AND WEIMAR: KARYN LEVITT PERFORMS THE SONGS OF EUROPEAN COMPOSERS FROM THE GOLDEN AGE OF FILM, NOVEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM

FALLING IN LOVE WITH LOVE: AN EVENING OF RODGERS AND HART CLASSICS, NOVEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM

WHAT WE SHOULD BE DOING FEATURING Morgan Reilly, MARIS MCCULLEY, AND MORE!, NOVEMBER 14 AT 11:30PM

ISABELLE GEORGES - OH LÀ LÀ, NOVEMBER 15 AT 9:30PM

SARAH WYATT, NOVEMBER 15 AT 11:30PM

54 LOVES CAST ALBUMS, FEATURING Anita Gillette, Penny Fuller, AND MORE!, NOVEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS: CELEBRATING THE MASTERPIECES OF SIR Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John AND Sir Paul McCartney, FEAT. CAROLE J. BUFFORD, Jessica Hendy, Blaine Krauss, AND MORE!, NOVEMBER 17 AT 7:00PM

LET ME TRY THAT AGAIN: TAKE 7, NOVEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

Serge Clivio: STILL ROLLING STONES, NOVEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Elisabeth Withers, NOVEMBER 20-21 AT 9:30PM

SWITCHED!: CURRENT AND FORMER BROADWAY KIDS TRADE PLACES, NOV 22 AT 9:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY PRESENTS: HAIR IN CONCERT, NOVEMBER 22 AT 11:30PM

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, NOVEMBER 23 & 30 AT 9:30PM

BRIDGING THE GAP: SHOWCASE OF THE NEXT GENERATION OF CABARET ARTISTS, NOVEMBER 23 AT 11:30PM

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, NOVEMBER 24 AT 7:00PM

Aaron Blake, NOVEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM

Badiene Magaziner VOCAL STUDIO PRESENTS YOUNG VOICES FOR CHANGE IN A BENEFIT FOR THE AJ PROJECT, NOVEMBER 25 AT 7:00PM

Edmund Bagnell OF WELL-STRUNG, NOVEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway: BROADWAY THE CALLA-WAY!, NOVEMBER 26, 27, 29, & 30 AT 7:00PM, NOVEMBER 28 AT 8:00PM

Robert Bannon: THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK: HIS WAY, NOVEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

THE MATT & DOTT SHOW, NOVEMBER 29 AT 9:30PM

BRIAN AMES' CAROLS AND KEYS: CHRISTMAS ON BROADWAY AND AROUND THE PIANO, NOVEMBER 30 AT 11:30PM

