Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater Reveals July 2024 Programming

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this July with a full slate of nightly performances.

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Jamie de Roy & Friends, Yellowjackets, George Gee Swing Orchestra ft. John Dokes: “Our Day” Album Release Celebration, Evan Sherman Big Band + Special Guest Vocalist, Cindy Blackman Santana Band, Jon DeLucia's Dave Brubeck Octet Project, Nicole Henry, Wycliffe Gordon & His International Allstars, Danny Jonokuchi Big Band, Telly Leung, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Frank Catalano Quartet, Jennifer Wharton's BONEGASM, A Celebration of Maurice Hines, John Pizzarelli Trio.

Birdland Theater will present Benny Benack III Quartet, Celebrating the Slide Hampton Octet, Allyson Briggs, The Piaf Experience by Margot Sergent, Steve Smith Vital Information Trio, Alyssa Allgood Quartet, Dena DeRose, AC Lincoln, Jinjoo Yoo Trio, Champian Fulton, Cashino.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, Loston Harris Duo, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Esteban Castro Solo Piano / Piano Trio, and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com



Full Schedule

July 1 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jamie de Roy & Friends

Birdland is happy to announce that hostess/producer Jamie deRoy will bring her multi-MAC Award-winning variety show back. Proceeds from the evening will benefit The Entertainment Community Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative. Special guests of Jamie deRoy & friends will be Jason Graae, Cory Kahaney, Moipei, Jim Vallance and Catherine Porter. This colorful cabaret series has been thrilling New York audiences for the past 30+ years and serves as the basis for deRoy's award-winning cable television show which highlights Broadway, Off-Broadway, cabaret, and showcases talented performers appearing around town. Jamie deRoy has won 12 Tony Awards, nine MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards and 11 Telly Awards for her extensive work on both stage and screen. She has headlined at many of New York's major venues. She has also produced nine CDs in the Jamie deRoy & friends series, all of which are available on Harbinger and PS Classics labels.

$100-50 tables / $50 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

*Livestream: veeps.com/birdland $20



July 2-6 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/2-4); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/5-6) – Birdland Jazz Club

Yellowjackets

The Yellowjackets are a household name for jazz fusion fans. The band's original flavor, beloved for its long and whirling sing-song melodies and undeniable pocket, has been captivating listeners since the group first burst onto the scene in the late 1970s. Originally the rhythm section behind guitarist Robben Ford, the Yellowjackets became its own entity and—adding the then-trailblazing (and now-legendary) saxophonist Bob Mintzer—turned into one of the most original quartets of the last 40 years, recording 30 albums, winning 2 Grammys, and receiving 17 Grammy nominations. Currently, the lineup includes founding member Russell Ferrante on keys, Bob Mintzer on winds, the spectacular drummer Will Kennedy, and the band's newest member, a young Dane Alderson twisting out brilliant basslines.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 4 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Benny Benack Quartet

A trumpeter's trumpeter and a mature singer with a true entertainer's gift, Benny Benack's boundless energy and charismatic crooning has earned him his spot at the front of his generation's jazz talent. With trumpet chops in the legacy of Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, and Freddie Hubbard—and with a singing voice reminiscent of Sinatra and Mel Torme—Benny has brought his high spirits and remarkable virtuosity across the country and around the world. Appearing as a soloist with Josh Groban, Ben Folds and fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi, as well as with jazz bass extraordinaire Christian McBride, cabaret legend Ann Hampton-Callaway (at Birdland!), and several regarded philharmonic orchestras, Benack is a captivating figure to watch and hear. His third release, “Third Time's the Charm,” ascended to #2 on the JazzWeek International Radio Charts in 2023. Join Benny as he performs with brilliant friends Mathis Picard (piano), Russell Hall (bass) and Joe Peri (drums).

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 5-7 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Celebrating the Slide Hampton Octet

The late master trombonist Slide Hampton passed away in November of 2021. In homage to his artistry, veteran drummer Charles Ruggierio and top-call saxophonist Frank Basile bring together an octet to play Hampton's famous 8-piece orchestrations of the 1950s and 60s. The band recorded together in 2019, bringing these great arrangements to life for an album entitled Slide's Blues (SmallsLive) which featured the great Hampton himself on two tracks. Slide no longer being with us, the musicians join forces again to honor his life, his legacy, and his amazing music. With: Frank Basile (baritone saxophone) Sam Dillon (tenor saxophone) Nick Marchione, Diego Urcola (trumpets) Robert Edwards, Jason Jackson (trombones) Mike Karn (bass) Charles Ruggiero (drums).

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 7 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

George Gee Swing Orchestra ft. John Dokes: “Our Day” Album Release Celebration

After conducting a 1979 radio interview with the legendary William “Count” Basie, George Gee determined he would one day lead his own big band. Now, with nearly 40 years experience as a conductor and 20 years leading weekly shows in Times Square's SWING46, Gee's swing band dreams have blossomed wildly, and he leads what is perhaps New York's most popular swing dance orchestra. Inspired by the styles of Basie, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Lionel Hampton, and Benny Goodman, Gee—a native New Yorker—began leading his big band in the Big Apple right when swing dancing was revived as an international sensation among young audiences. And—bringing New York's best musicians along for a stomping-good time—he has been a hit ever since. Now, celebrating the release of their latest recording, Our Day, the Orchestra performs for one swinging Sunday evening in July, featuring vocalist John Dokes. Let Gee and his band swing you into summer cheer!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 8 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Evan Sherman Big Band + Special Guest Vocalist

A drummer, composer, and arranger with a wide knowledge of jazz history, Evan Sherman has turned the heads of both the young talents and the master statesmen of jazz since his entrance onto the New York City scene as a teenager. Currently the drummer and musical director for Grammy-winning jazz vocal sensation Samara Joy, Sherman plays and writes with a deep love for both the elegant delivery and the party rhythms of jazz—refined and joyful during both raucous shout choruses and exploratory swinging passages. In 2014, he founded the Evan Sherman Big Band, a 16-piece ensemble in which New York's most revered elders and its most dynamic young musicians sat side by side. Praised internationally as “big band heroes” by The West Australian, the ensemble held a 6-year residency at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola and has headlined Jazz at Lincoln Center, Rainbow Room, Ginny's Supper Club in Harlem, The Django in TriBeca, Lincoln Center's Midsummer Night Swing, Caramoor Jazz Festival, SteelStacks (PA), and the Perth International Arts Festival (Australia). Regular members have included Lew Soloff, James Zollar, Frank Lacy, Ben Wolfe, Bruce Harris, Alphonso Horne, Jerry Dodgion, Patrick Bartley, Godwin Louis, Jerry Weldon, and Patience Higgins; special guests have included Jon Batiste, Roy Hargrove, Johnny O'Neal, Cyrus Chestnut and many others.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 9 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Allyson Briggs - Bacharach Album Release Concert

Briggs returns after a sold-out Birdland debut to explore the vast career of one of America's most beloved composers, Burt Bacharach, for her album release. Burt and his writing partner Hal David created the soundtrack of American life in the 1960s. From "I Say a Little Prayer," "What the World Needs Now," and "Arthur's Theme," to "Alfie" and "Close to You," Allyson reinvigorates these hits, joined by musical director Andy Warren on trumpet, Jason Yeager on piano, Michael O'Brienon bass, and Peter Traunmueller on drums. Briggs has created an eclectic cocktail of high-class music, topped with the glamour of a bygone era. From Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center to the Rainbow Room, she has brought her incredible voice to lead Fleur Seule to delight audiences around the world. Fleur Seule is a retro jazz band with 7 languages of repertoire and many classic styles of music. The Fleur Seule experience is a mixture of the most beloved music, with sounds of soothing Karen Carpenter and vibrant Ella Fitzgerald, to the infectious Peggy Lee and diverse Linda Ronstadt. With over 300 performances per year, she is one of New York's most in-demand vocalists, and has shared the stage with Lionel Richie, Michael Feinstein, Paris Hilton, Catherine Russell, and Jeremy Jordan.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

*Livestream: veeps.com/birdland $20



July 9-13 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/9-11); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/12-13) – Birdland Jazz Club

Cindy Blackman Santana Band

One of jazz's superstar drummers, Cindy Blackman Santana has performed and recorded with Lenny Kravitz (for no less than 18 years), Carlos Santana (for the last 14 years), Pharoah Sanders, Bill Laswell, Joss Stone, Joe Henderson, Don Pullen, Hugh Masakela and others legends. Her powerhouse, fire-breathing style, deeply devoted to the innovations of Miles Davis drummer and jazz-rock fusion trailblazer Tony Williams, has been recorded on nearly 100 albums, including 11 as a leader. Her latest recording, Give The Drummer Some, features Santana, John McGlaughlin, Vernon Reid (Living Colour) and other greats. Do not miss this icon in this 5-night stint. With Aurélien Budynek (guitar), Felix Pastorius (bass), Zaccai Curtis (keys), JD Allen (sax), Emilio Modeste (sax, 7/9 only).

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 11 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Piaf Experience by Margot Sergent

Transport yourself back to the 1920 and 30s with Margot Sergent. In her native French, the exquisite vocalist and harpist brings you right into the world of romance, despair, and Bohemian grandeur which characterize the favorite songs of Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, and Charles Trenet. Sergent's trio, So French Cabaret, features double bass and guitar, and together they invite you on a storyteller‘s journey, performing classics like “La Vie en Rose,” “Non, je ne regrette rien,” and “l'Hymne à l'Amour.” Sergent has performed across Paris and at France's legendary l'Olympia. As saxophone legend Archie Shepp describes: “What she does is pure poetry. No doubt she is one of the most captivating artists of her generation.” This summer engagement marks Sergent's fifth appearance at Birdland.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 12-14 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Steve Smith Vital Information Trio

A truly unique musician with a fabulous artistic path, the great drummer Steve Smith began playing in big bands in the 1970s as he studied with legendary teachers Alan Dawson and Freddie Gruber. His all-star group Vital Information has performed since the early 1970s, since before Smith joined the iconic rock band, Journey, with whom he rocketed to international fame. After decades of performances that has seen new members join over the years, Vital Information now includes the incredible Manuel Valera (Guggenheim Fellow and Grammy nominated pianist) and the world-class Janek Gwizdala (electric bassist for fusion jazz legends Mike Stern, Randy Brecker and Peter Erskine). Vital Information has, over the years, been a four-member ensemble. This new trio format allows for new possibilities in the group's miraculous combination of bebop, funk, South Indian traditional, and contemporary influences. And, for Vital Information's 40th Anniversary celebration in 2023, Wounded Bird Records released Steve Smith and Vital Information: The Complete Columbia Recordings, a four CD set of Vital Information's first 4 albums. With: Steve Smith (drums) Manuel Valera (keyboards) Janek Gwizdala (bass).

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 14 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jon DeLucia's Dave Brubeck Octet Project

Saxophonist and arranger Jon De Lucia made his recording debut as a leader with 2006's “Face No Face,” a sextet session with a cast of young all-stars that JazzTimes called an “astonishing debut.” Ten years of captivating projects later, his Octet emerged as a five saxophone plus rhythm band, releasing a live debut in 2018 with legendary nonagenarian saxophonist Ted Brown (of Lennie Tristano fame). Now in 2024, the Jon De Lucia Octet includes trumpet, trombone, three saxophones and a rhythm section—and they've set their sights on Dave Brubeck's octet repertoire from the late 1940s. In partnership with the Brubeck Living Legacy and the Brubeck Archive, the Octet recorded 11 tunes in December of 2023 with a band of heavy-hitters, including Scott Robinson, Brandon Lee, Glenn Zaleski, and Becca Patterson. Watch them explore this little-known, trailblazing material on this Sunday evening at Birdland.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 15 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Nicole Henry

Singer Nicole Henry and her band will return to Birdland after a sold-out debut. The New York Times, Miami Herald, and Jazz Times Magazine have compared the powerhouse jazz vocalist to Sarah Vaughan, Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston for her dynamic range, impeccable phrasing, and ability to connect to a lyric. Whether burning through a swing tune or gently caressing a ballad, Nicole truly makes each song uniquely her own and “aims right for the emotional center” (Billboard). Celebrating a 20-year recording career with 8 critically acclaimed chart-topping CDs, Henry is the recipient of a Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance,” and she has garnered four top-ten jazz albums on the U.S. Billboard, JazzWeek, HMV Japan, and U.K. Sweet Rhythms charts. Hot House Jazz said, “few voices can set a listening room on fire, then let it burn into a cinder like Nicole Henry's.”

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 16-20 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/16-18); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/19-20) – Birdland Jazz Club

Wycliffe Gordon & His International Allstars

Widely regarded as one of the foremost voices on trombone in the world today, the great Wycliffe Gordon brings his Quartet to Birdland for a weekend of good old New Orleans fun. The trombonist-composer has been presented with some of the jazz's highest distinctions: the 2019 Sonny Award from Suncoast Jazz; the 2018 “Louie Award” by the Louis Armstrong House Museum; the 2017 International Trombone Association Award; the 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014 ASCAP Plus Awards for his composing; Downbeat Magazine's “Best Trombone” Award in 2020, 2018, 2016, 2014, 2013 and 2012; and the Jazz Journalists Association “Trombonist of the Year” Award a whopping 15 times. His signature artistry is a combination of impossible technique, jubilant swagger, and soul-drenched expression.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 18 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Alyssa Allgood Quartet

Accomplished vocalist Alyssa Allgood brings a warm, open voice and a savvy stage-presence to her performances. On her new record, “From Here” (Next Records), featuring an all-star cast of John Pattitucci, Kendrick Scott, Geoffrey Keezer, and Greg Ward, Allgood presents 10 original songs which showcase her contemporary style. Winner of the 2017 Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition; Finalist in the 2016 and 2017 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competitions; and Semifinalist in the 2015 Shure Montreux Jazz Voice Competition, Allgood's smart vocals and resonant tone have brought her to stages around the world. But even with performances at the renowned Dakota, Blues Alley, Jazz Estate, and Jazz at Lincoln Center Shanghai, she still maintains her Chicago roots, performing regularly at the city's top venues, the Green Mill, Jazz Showcase, and Winter's Jazz Club. Chicago Tribune's Howard Reich praises her “unpretentious stage manner [and] sophisticated jazz sensibility.” She brings a tremendous band of New York talent to Birdland, performing selections from her latest album.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 19-21 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Dena DeRose Trio

Plus special guests: Ed Neumeister (trombone, 7/19), Houston Person (tenor sax, 7/20). An artist of the highest order, Dena DeRose has been called “the most creative and compelling singer-pianist since Shirley Horne.” Performances at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Umbria Jazz Festival, Red Sea Jazz Festival, The North Sea and The Hague Jazz Festivals, The Jazz Cruise, and Jazz Baltica Festival—among many others—have brought DeRose worldwide fame. Her most recent recording, 2020's Ode to the Road (aptly titled for a tourless year of release), featured her long-time compatriots, the rhythm team of bassist Martin Wind and drummer Matt Wilson, as well as collaborators trumpeter Jeremy Pelt and saxophone legend Houston Person. DeRose has long straddled the line between modernism and tradition, and with marvelous arrangements and technical grace, she hones a clear vision of contemporary music.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 21 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Danny Jonokuchi Big Band: “A Decade” Album Release Show

A trumpeter, composer, and arranger extraordinaire, the young talent Danny Jonokuchi is bringing swing music to audiences all over the world with his lively, danceable arrangements and classic swing era energy. Supported by a team of New York's finest jazz talent, Jonokuchi leads one of the most authentically toe-tapping dance bands in the country—and they celebrate the release of their latest recording, “A Decade,” this July at Birdland. Unanimously named winner of the inaugural Count Basie Great American Swing Contest by a panel of noteworthy judges including Christian McBride, Branford Marsalis, and Mark Ruffin, this young artist is no stranger to success: his songs have been performed by such major artists as Lady Gaga, Grammy-nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis, Postmodern Jukebox singer Hannah Gill, The Duke Ellington Legacy, The Budapest Scoring Orchestra, The Terell Stafford Quintet, Brian Newman, Charles Turner & Uptown Swing, Ulysses Owens Jr.'s New Century Big Band, The Birdland Big Band, and many more.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 22 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Telly Leung - “Back to Birdland”

Telly Leung – Broadway star of the musicals Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, and more – returns in the new show “Back to Birdland.” Leung's six-year hiatus that has taken him all over the world as a performer and director. Expect to hear Broadway classics, as well as songs from his solo recordings, featuring a trio of New York's finest musicians with Gary Adler on piano, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, and Joe Choroszewski on drums. Leung is a Chinese-American, New York City native, Broadway and television performer, recording artist, producer, director, theater arts teacher, and coach. His Broadway and national touring performing credits include Aladdin in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei and Lea Salonga), Godspell, Rent (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song. In 2010, he starred as Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Marcel in Season three of “Warrior” (HBO Max), Wes the Warbler on “Glee,” as well as his guest star appearances on “Instinct,” “Odd Mom Out,” “Deadbeat,” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” Telly is featured as a performance coach for the Jimmy Awards in the PBS documentary, Broadway or Bust.

$35 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 23 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

AC Lincoln

Singer and tap dancer AC Lincoln and his All-Star Jazz Band will delight with their swinging renditions of jazz standards. Infused with the Great Black American artform tap dance, Lincoln sets the music to the rhythms of his own beat. The native New Yorker was born to jazz singing duo parents Kim and Marion Lincoln. Landing on the scene in NYC, AC soon shared the stage with tap dance greats including Buster Brown, Jimmy Slyde, and Savion Glover. He has shared the family stage with his sister, widely-acclaimed singer and songwriter Emily King, and has been writing, producing, arranging, and singing his own original music. Lincoln has been both a sideman (The Hot Sardines, Mercedes Ellington, Brian Newman) and band leader, singing and tap dancing throughout NYC and abroad.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 23-24 (Tuesday-Wednesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque

Maqueque is the brainchild of Canadian saxophone legend Jane Bunnett: an all-star, all-female group of Cuban musicians, propelled by virtuosic drumming, joyful vocals in harmony, and brilliant melodic improvisations. Bunnett grew her international fame over the course of many decades on recordings with legends Dewey Redman, Don Pullen, Jeanne Lee, Sheila Jordan, Paul Bley, and other masters, receiving the title of Officer of the Order of Canada in 2004 for her artistic and social contributions. Her love affair with Cuba and Cuban music began in 1982. Since then, Maqueque, which Bunnett founded in 2014, has won two GRAMMY nominations and a Juno Award. Their beautiful, intricate arrangements are unique in their ability to showcase unbridled technical brilliance while naturally connecting to, enlivening, and inspiring audiences.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 25 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Jinjoo Yoo Trio

The late, great jazz drummer Jimmy Wormworth exclaimed of pianist Jin Joo: “I LOVE her playing and compositions!!! I hear Thelonious, Bud, John Lewis from her,” he stated. “Jinjoo does not show off. She tells a lot of big story with fewer notes than most young artists of her age.” An internationally-regarded performer, she has played across the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Spain, Poland, Hungary, and South Korea, and in 2017, the famed Baku Jazz Competition selected her as a Finalist. On her debut album, 2018's I'm Curious (Gut Strings Records), Joo is backed by the great Wormworth and revered bassist Neal Miner. She brings a swinging trio to Birdland playing songbook standards and inspired originals.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 25-27 (Thursday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/25); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/26-27) - Birdland Jazz Club

Frank Catalano Quartet

Possessing a full-bodied tone and a passion for hard-hitting lines, Frank Catalano's famed tenor saxophone power has taken him across the world and landed him on Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated recordings with Jennifer Lopez, Destiny's Child, John Legend, and others. The only saxman to have performed with Miles Davis, Randy Brecker, Charles Earland, Elvin Jones, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, Von Freeman, Tito Puente, Tony Bennett, Les Claypool and Louis Bellson while still in high school, Catalano signed with Delmark Records at age 18 and hasn't let up since. His 11 albums as a leader evince a mighty musician with a broad stylistic palette and a deep commitment to the legacy of his forebears. His connection to Birdland runs deep: in fact, Catalano, who serves as the Celebrity Endorser for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur, inspired the Catalano Sidecar proudly served in The Birdland Theater. Get ready for a mighty weekend of high-octane performances from his quartet.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 26-28 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Champian Fulton Trio

A great jazz singer is something special, and something special indeed is Champian Fulton. Daughter of trumpeter Stephen Fulton, Champian grew up inside the world of jazz, and as she grew she developed a swinging sound on the piano and a voice beyond her years—a sound reminiscent of the old master vocalists. Named the Hot House Readers Poll 2019 Pianist and Vocalist of the Year, and with 17 albums to her name, she is understandably a Birdland fan favorite. And with Birdland as her home, it was only fitting for her to record her latest solo album at the club: 2023's Meet Me At Birdland. Fulton has since released “Every Now and Then” (2024, Cellar Live) in collaboration with Cory Weeds, and musical-directed the album “Flying High: Big Band Canaries Who Soared (The Styles and Sounds of the Great Female Jazz Vocalists)”. Fulton returns to her favorite jazz club in late July for a weekend of entrancing performances.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 28 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jennifer Wharton's BONEGASM

Bass trombonist Jennifer Wharton presents her trombone-powered ensemble, Bonegasm, whose third record, Grit and Grace, was released in October 2023. After the group's self-titled album was released in 2019 on Sunnyside Records to great critical and popular acclaim, Wharton knew she had created something important by highlighting the primacy of the trombone in jazz music. Bonegasm has featured trombonists John Fedchock, Nate Mayland and Alan Ferber, along with the rhythm section of pianist Michael Eckroth, bassist Evan Gregor and drummer Don Peretz. Producing a record during the height of the pandemic—which meant making music while adhering to social-distancing practices—wasn't easy. But Wharton's skills and ambition led her through, having been honed through years performing in some of the world's top modern big bands and Broadway shows: like Darcy James Argue's Secret Society, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Birdland's-own Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, West Side Story, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Enjoy BONEGASM at Birdland as they rip through imaginative originals and arrangements with their unique sound.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



July 29 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

A Celebration of Maurice Hines – Tappin' Thru Life”

This concert will honor the life and legacy of show business icon Maurice Hines through his award-winning, autobiographical show “Tappin' Thru Life.” The original cast, including John Manzari (vocals/tap), Leo Manzari (vocals/tap) and The DIVA Jazz Orchestra, will reunite to celebrate Maurice's remarkable career. Special guests will include Clint Holmes and Ann Hampton Callaway on vocals.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 30 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Cashino

The LA and NYC cult hit returns to its roots at Birdland – don't miss the chance to see the last of the Cashino shows in their original form. Susie Mosher (Hairspray and host of Birdland's “The Lineup”) and recording artist John Boswell star as Johnny Niagra and Pepper Cole in a special run of the critically acclaimed multimedia musical show that started April 30. Each Cashino starts with a different short film about the lives of the two legendary singers as they embark on a quest to become internet entrepreneurs in the early 2000's, followed by a high energy and emotionally charged live set. Known for seamlessly blending 80's pop/rock with classic show tunes, Cashino medleys include: “The Queen & I,” “Midler on the Roof,” “Chicago” and “The Prince & The Poppins.” Film cameos include: Kaye Ballard, Dan Bucatinsky, Mo Gaffney, Kathy Najimy, Peter Facinelli, Will Ferrell, Dan Finnerty, Jenny McCarthy, Michael Orland, Tiffani Thiessen, and more. Whether you're a longtime fan or first timer, get ready for a multimedia musical experience that will rock your world.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 30 - August 3 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/30-8/1); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (8/2-3) – Birdland Jazz Club

John Pizzarelli Trio

Internationally-acclaimed John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multifaceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings. While maintaining a busy touring schedule, John also founded "Radio Deluxe with John Pizzarelli," a nationally syndicated radio program co-hosted with his wife, Broadway star Jessica Molaskey. Long-time a Birdland favorite, Pizzarelli puts on a show you won't want to miss. With Isaiah J. Thompson (piano) Michael Karn (bass).

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



Monthly Engagements:

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Mondays) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in January at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

“Jim Caruso's Cast Party,” a New York institution for two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2003. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” presents a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). Eric Adams, the Mayor of the City of New York, recently proclaimed, “Whereas, I am enormously proud to lead a city renowned as a global capital of the arts, ‘Jim Caruso's Cast Party' has enriched our dynamic cultural landscape since 2003, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, I am pleased to recognize the weekly show's tremendous contributions to our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Tuesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Loston Harris Duo

Loston Harris possesses a voice like the great big band singers and the consummate pianism of a Wynton Kelly or a Tommy Flanagan. This combination of outgoing performance and exuberant technical mastery is rare, but Harris has it in spades—and at Birdland, accompanied by the brilliant Gianluca Renzi on bass, Loston will bring his one-two punch to the stage for four Tuesday nights in July. Harris's life in jazz has included tutelage with some of the music's greatest masters. He studied with Marsalis family patriarch, the pianist Ellis, on recommendation by the great Harry Connick Jr. after participating in the first Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition in Washington, D.C. Since then, Harris has wowed many a special audience: besides tours with the legendary Wynton Marsalis, or an appearance with piano genius Marcus Roberts on the PBS special “Portraits in Blue,” he was also the featured singer at George Clooney's Birthday with John Mayer; Sarah Jessica Parker's private Sex and the City movie after-party; Tom Cruise's ICON Award Ceremony; and the Friar's Club Gala honoring Don Rickles. Don't miss the heavy-hitting crooner!

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



July 2, 16 (Tuesdays except 7/9, 7/23, 7/30) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. In July, catch Rodney Jones (guitar, 7/3 and 7/10); Bill Wurzell (guitar, 7/17); Bill Mays and Jay Leonhart (piano and bass, 7/24); and Sara Caswell (violin, 7/31). *Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 4, 11, 18, 25 (Thursdays) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band are a New Orleans style Jazz band which for decades have been Woody Allen's band of choice for his movies, concert tours and weekly performances. The band have appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States. Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including: Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe

