Adam Sank's BAD DATES Returns To Stonewall For Four Performances Only

Adam Sank's "Bad Dates: A One-Man Show About Many Men comes to The Stonewall Inn on April 27, May 18, June 22, and July 27.

About the Show:

After winning two Broadway World Cabaret Awards and playing to sold-out crowds across the country, comedian Adam Sank's shockingly funny one-man-show, "Bad Dates," returns to its original venue – upstairs at the legendary Stonewall Inn, in New York City.

“Bad Dates” originally premiered at Stonewall in the summer of 2023, after which it ran for two weeks of sold-out shows at the Foundry in Wilton Manors, FL, as well as two sold-out nights at Oscar's Palm Springs. It went on to play successful engagements at the Broadwater Theater's Main Stage in Los Angeles and the Diversionary Theatre in San Diego in late 2024.

Veteran comedian Adam Sank (“Last Comic Standing,” “The Today Show,” Vh-1's “I Love the 2000s”) came out of retirement with this show about one gay man's fruitless 30-year-search for lasting love. From the future politician who kept stealing his Neosporin to the blue-blooded control freak who freaked out over a butt-bath, Adam's dating stories are ribald and hilarious… until he turns the tables with one that is shocking and tragic.

“In that past, all my shows have been a random series of jokes, and one of the reasons I retired was because that was no longer satisfying,” Sank says. “In returning to the stage, I wanted to try something different. ‘Bad Dates' is about a single idea, which is the fact that I've spent half my life hunting for men, and what the cost of that is. And while I hope people laugh at most of the show, I'm also hoping they take away something genuine and heartfelt.”

The Stonewall Inn admits patrons 21 and over only. Graphic language and sensitive content. Audience discretion is advised.

About the Artist:

Adam Sank is one of the most recognized and accomplished openly gay stand-up comics in the country, having been featured on NBC's “Last Comic Standing” and “The Today Show,” FOX's “Laughs,” CBS News, Vh1's “I Love the 2000s” and “Best Week Ever,” CNN's “@ThisHour,” CNBC's “Street Signs” and truTV's “World's Dumbest Criminals,” along with countless appearances as both a guest and fill-in host on Sirius-XM satellite radio.

His debut comedy album, “Adam Sank: Live from the Stonewall Inn,” went to No. 1 on both Amazon's list of Comedy Album Downloads and iTunes's New Comedy Releases, and it plays in rotation on SiriusXM's Raw Comedy channel. From 2017 to 2023, Adam hosted a popular weekly podcast– “The Adam Sank Show (ASS)” – which was nominated three times for a People's Choice Podcast Award.

For 15 years, Adam performed regularly at comedy clubs, special events and festivals throughout the New York City area and beyond, including appearances at NYC Gay Pride, Gay Days Orlando, Atlantis Events and the Gay Naturists International (GNI) Annual Gathering. He has served as master of ceremonies and auctioneer at multiple fundraisers, helping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable organizations. He has also personally raised over $95K for AIDS Walk NY.

In 2019, Adam retired from stand-up after releasing his second comedy album, “Adam Sank's Last Comedy Album,” which went to No. 1 on Amazon and iTunes and plays regularly on SiriusXM Raw Comedy. He came out of retirement in 2023 in to perform his one-man show “Bad Dates,” which went on to win two Broadway World Cabaret Awards.

For more information, visit www.adamsank.com.

