Photos: JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Presents 35th Anniversary Cabaret at Birdland

Jamie deRoy presented a special one-night-only cabaret celebrating 35 years of her legendary cabaret and cable television show “Jamie deRoy & friends” on Monday, March 31st at Birdland Jazz Club. The evening featured performances from Grammy Award nominee Harolyn Blackwell, legendary duo David Buskin & Robin Batteau, Grammy Award winner Julie Gold, comedian Rob Magnotti and the Olivier Award-winning cast of Broadway’s Operation Mincemeat. See photos from the event here!



Jamie deRoy, instantly recognizable for her iconic silver mane and omnipresent grin, is a perennial force in the world of show business and a beloved figure amidst New York’s cultural landscape, with an illustrious career spanning Broadway, cabaret, film, and television. Over the years, she has cemented her reputation as a prolific producer, an engaging performer, and a generous humanitarian, whose work has left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and beyond.



Her producing career began almost serendipitously but quickly grew into the stuff of New York legend. Her role as a producer on more than 150 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions has earned her a staggering 14 Tony Awards and a diverse list of credits ranging from beloved revivals like Merrily We Roll Along and Gypsy to daring new works such as Leopoldstadt, The Ferryman, and Stereophonic.



Beyond Broadway, Jamie maintains a powerful presence on the New York nightclub scene. Her long running Jamie deRoy & friends series has spawned nine albums on the Harbinger and PS Classics labels. In addition to providing best-in-class entertainment offerings to a loyal fanbase, these shows have raised funds for numerous charitable causes, including The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund).



