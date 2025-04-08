Lorna Courtney Will Make Solo Show Debut at Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway’s Leading Lady, Lorna Courtney, will make her solo show debut at Joe’s Pub in: Lorna Courtney: FEAR/LESS next month. Performances are set to run May 18 - May 19, 2025.

After originating and starring as ‘Juliet’ in the hit Broadway musical & Juliet, where she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress, became a YoungArts Jazz Voice Finalist, and won a Clive Barnes Theatre Award, she is ready to roar audiences yet again. In an intimate storytelling through music that honors those who came before her, she defies expectations by staying true to herself while sharing her journey to becoming fearless.

Tickets are $42 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.

Comments