Alexandra Silber & More to Celebrate Angela Lansbury’s 100th Birthday at 54 Below

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present The Angela Lansbury Power Playlist Live! on April 28, 2025 at 7:00 and 9:30pm. The 7:00pm performance will also be live-streamed.

In celebration of Angela Lansbury’s 100th birthday, 54 Below will be hosting a live version of an Angela Lansbury “power playlist” — from Anyone Can Whistle to Mame to Gypsy to Dear World to Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the masterpiece that is Sweeney Todd, and even some lesser-known musical theater gems, this evening will be an in-depth look at Dame Angela’s life, career and legacy, shared through stories and song all shared by Dame Angela’s former colleagues, close friends and of course: her greatest superfans.

The night even promises a quiz, a singalong, and all kinds of fun to honor the dame and entertainment legend, all conceived by Broadway’s Alexandra Silber (Fiddler On The Roof, Our Class), who is a self-proclaimed Angela superfan herself.

The special concerts will feature performances by Silber as well as Major Attaway (Disney’s Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors), Sara Gallo (Titanique, 1776), Ellen Harvey (Cabaret, The Phantom of the Opera), Jeremy Konopka (Woman of the Year), Kelly Lester (Cabaret), Loren Lester (Cabaret), Ramona Mallory (A Little Night Music), Noah Marlowe (The Book of Mormon), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street, La Cage aux Folles) and Daniel Yearwood (Sweeney Todd, Hamilton). All performers are subject to change. The evening will be hosted by Alexandra Silber, music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

The Angela Lansbury Power Playlist Live! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, April 28th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. For the 7pm performance: $78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). For the 9:30pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

