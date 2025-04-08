THE SOPRANOS Star Dominic Chianese Will Appear at Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dominic Chianese from "The Sopranos" will appear for one night only at the Town Hall. From The Bronx to Hollywood and "The Sopranos," Dominic shares hilarious stories and heartwarming memories, all while serenading you with classic tunes from Naples, Broadway, and beyond.

Dominic Chianese: One Night Only will be presented on June 30 at 7 PM. The evening will be directed by WILL NUNZIATA.

DOMINIC CHIANESE whose career in music, film, stage and television spans 6 decades, made his acting debut with "American Savoyards" in 1952 at the Jan Hus Off-Broadway theater, leading to his first professional U.S. tour in Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Mikado" and "Patience." He went on to act in dramas and musicals at regional theaters, including Arena Stage, Center Stage, Yale Repertory, Long Wharf Theatre, Walnut St. Theater, and the NY Shakespeare Festival among others, from 1958 to 1998. Chianese's Broadway appearances include "Richard III," David Mamet's "Water Engine," Archibald MacLeish’s "Scratch," Tennessee Williams' "The Rose Tattoo," and "Requiem for a Heavyweight" by Rod Serling. His most recent stints on the stage include Arthur Miller’s “The Price” at The Old Globe, "Irresistible Rise of Arturo Ui," a drama that also starred Al Pacino, John Goodman, the late Tony Randall, Steve Buscemi, and Charles Durning; The Public Theatre’s production of “Much Ado About Nothing” with Sam Waterston, Jimmy Smits & Kirsten Johnston under the direction of David Esbjornson and most recently in “Second Hand Memory” written and directed by Woody Allen.

Chianese began his film career in 1971 with the film "Fuzz," and soon after landed the role of Johnny Ola in the classic Coppola film, "The Godfather, Part II." This led to three more films with Sidney Lumet - "Dog Day Afternoon," "Q&A," and "Night Falls on Manhattan." Other noted films include: "And Justice For All," "All the President's Men," "Second Sight," "If Lucy Fell," "The Cradle Will Rock, “Unfaithful,” “When Will I Be Loved” co-starring Neve Campbell and directed by James Toback, “Kings of the Corner” starring Isabella Rossellini, Rita Moreno and Eli Wallach and directed by Peter Riegert, “The Last New Yorker”, co-starring Dick Latessa and directed by Harvey Wang, and “Adrift in Manhattan”, which was in Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival, co-starring Heather Graham and directed by Alfredo De Villa. Chianese's television credits include: "Law & Order" (a recurring role), "Kojak," "East Side, West Side," "Beacon Hill," "Dark Shadows," and “Hope & Faith.”

Chianese is best known for playing Corrado "Uncle Junior" Soprano on the HBO series "The Sopranos," for which he was nominated for Emmy Awards in 2000 and 2001. He has also played the recurring role of Stuart Zedeck on the hit F/X show “Damages,” made an appearance on ABC Family’s “The Secret Life of an American Teenager,” and guest starred as Judge Marx on “The Good Wife.” He was recently seen as Leander Whitlock on HBO’s hit series “Boardwalk Empire” and a Series Regular on NBC’s “The Village.” In 2022, Chianese starred in award-winning director WILL NUNZIATA’s short film “The Old Guitarist”. For the film, Chianese was honored with the 2023 Best Actor in a Short Film from the Venus International Film Festival.

Besides acting, he is also a singer/songwriter and has released two CD's, "Hits," a compilation of different music styles, and "Ungrateful Heart," a collection of Italian Songs.

