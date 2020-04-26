Billy Stritch Will Perform A 'Matinee From Home'

Join singer/pianist/songwriter and Birdland favorite Billy Stritch for a Wednesday matinee concert from his New York home this Wednesday, April 29 at 3pm EDT. Billy will perform his unique versions of songs from the Great American Songbook as well as jazz and Brazilian favorites. Watch it live-streamed on the Birdland Facebook page.

Billy Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scene. His most recent solo show, a tribute to Cy Coleman garnered rave reviews in New York and London, prompting Jarieth O'Connell of The American Online in London to write "His ease, his craft, his way with an audience and his sheer good taste make this an object lesson in what good Cabaret should be about." Billy hails from Sugar Land, Texas but has made New York City his home for over twenty years. His most recent Broadway credit was as musical supervisor and pianist for Liza's Tony Award winning show "Liza's At The Palace" for which he also reconceived the vocal arrangements of the legendary Kay Thompson and The Williams Brothers. In addition to his twenty-three year association with Liza, Billy also accompanies and arranges for Linda Lavin, Marilyn Maye, Lillias White, Paulo Szot, and most recently, toured as Tony Bennett's musical director. On stage, he originated the role of Oscar the rehearsal pianist in the 2001 Broadway revival of 42nd Street, performing the role for 488 performances. He also performed in and created the arrangements for The Best Is Yet To Come - The Music of Cy Coleman at New York's 59E59 Theater off-Broadway in 2011. His latest solo CD release is "Billy Stritch Sings Mel Tormé," a salute to one of his musical heroes. He served as co-producer on Liza's recordings "Gently" and "Confessions" and is featured on numerous albums including Linda Lavin's "Possibilities," "Sunday In New York" with Christine Ebersole, and "Dreaming of a Song - the Music of Hoagy Carmichael" with Klea Blackhurst. The readers of BroadwayWorld named him NYC's top musical director of 2012 and 2014 for his work on shows with Marilyn Maye and Tony-Award winner Lillias White. Other awards include BMI Song of the Year, Grammy nomination ("Does He Love You" recorded by Reba McEntire), four Backstage Bistro awards and six MAC awards. Billy also is the resident pianist for "Jim Caruso's Cast Party," the long-running open mic night that happens every Monday night at New York's legendary Birdland Jazz Club.





