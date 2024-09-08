Bill Russell to Host DIVAS I LOVE SINGING LYRICS I WROTE at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award nominated writer Bill Russell will host Lillias White, Alice Ripley, Erin Davie and Charity Angél Dawson in Divas I Love Singing Lyrics I Wrote at Birdland on Monday, September 30th at 7:00 p.m.

The Broadway veterans will perform songs from Side Show, elegies for angels, punks and raging queens, Pageant and other musicals with Mr. Russell talking about how those songs came to be. Musical Director Mark Hartman, drummer Jeff Potter, and bassist John Loehrke will provide accompaniment.

Bill Russell is an internationally produced librettist who received Tony nominations for the book and lyrics for Side Show. Lillias White won the Tony for Best Actress in a Musical for The Life and recently completed a long run as Hermes in Hadestown. Alice Ripley won the same award for Next to Normal and starred as Violet Hilton in the original production of Side Show. Erin Davie and Charity Angél Dawson each have multiple Broadway credits, and both appeared in the revival of Side Show in 2014.

