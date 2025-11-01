Best Cabaret in November 2025: Margaret Cho, Shoshana Bean, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See some of the biggest names performing at cabaret venues this month, at a range of budget points. We've put together a list of some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen and the biggest names in jazz, cabaret, comedy and Broadway with shows in NYC. Now's your chance to see these stars live, in-person and in an intimate venue. Tickets to these shows are limited and they are likely to sell out, so make sure to check this list when you plan out your month!

The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show at Joe’s Pub

Sat. November 1 @ 7 & 9:30 pm and Fri. November 2 @ 6 & 9:30

Tickets available here.

The Skivvies return to Joe's Pub for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, a Halloween treat that puts the signature stripped-down, mashed-up Skivvies stamp on the iconic songs from the cult favorite.

Tickets: Tickets are $48. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Mon. November 3 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Experience the Carnegie Hall solo debut of singer, songwriter, and Broadway star Shoshana Bean, who’s earned critical acclaim for her recent roles in Hell’s Kitchen and Mr. Saturday Night. A Grammy winner and two-time Tony Award nominee, Bean is an audience favorite across mediums—from star turns in Wicked and Waitress to chart-topping solo albums and sold-out concerts around the globe that have been called “sensational ... absolute magic” (BroadwayWorld).

Tickets: Tickets start at $47. The orchestra section is already almost completely sold out.

Weds. November 5 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

In this intimate trio performance, entertainer extraordinaire Michael Feinstein takes audiences on a musical voyage around the world, exploring places both near and far.

Tickets: Tickets start at $94. There are currently only 30 seats left for this show.

Sat. November 8 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Catch comedian Hannah Berner in the New York Comedy Festival. Berner’s Netflix special We Ride at Dawn debuted at #2 on the platform, and her book How to Giggle is a New York Times bestseller. She co-hosts the podcasts Giggly Squad and Berner Phone, and her viral series Han on the Street has amassed over 350 million views.

Tickets: Tickets start at $41. There are just a handful of tickets left to this, so make sure to get yours before they’re gone.

Sat. November 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The New York Comedy Festival presents comedian, actor, musician and five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee Margaret Cho. Her strong voice feels like a friend you can always count on, lighting the path for other women, other members of underrepresented groups, other performers, to follow.

Tickets: Tickets start at $44.50. The best availability for this is in the balcony section.

Sat. November 15 @ 9 pm

Tickets available here.

Chris Fleming is a comedian and actor whose Peacock special HELL showcases his signature absurdist style. He is known for viral videos that have garnered over 80 million views and roles in Abbott Elementary, LOOT, Adventure Time, and more. Fleming’s live shows and voice work have made him a singular force in comedy and performance art.

Tickets: Tickets start at $46. The best remaining availability for this show is in the balcony section, and there are just a few tickets left.

Melissa Errico : THE STREISAND EFFECT at 54 Below

Weds. November 19 to Sat. November 22 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Melissa Errico sings Barbra Streisand! A musical marriage made in heaven, surely– The coming together of two pure-bred New Yorkers, one the legendary hamische Jewish-comedienne-chanteuse, the other the intellectual-Italian enchantress who has for so long been inspired by her. The “Streisand Effect” is in part, the power of songs and her example of independent-minded pursuit. It’s no accident that in recent years Melissa has found herself surrounded by many of Streisand’s greatest collaborators, from composer Michel Legrand to the pianist Randy Waldman, and arranger Peter Matz.

Tickets: Tickets start at $73.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating for the November 20 and 21 performances for $18 with no minimum. 54 encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.

Fri. November 21 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Sunset Boulevard) stars in the New York premiere of a program that celebrates the synergy between her incredible vocal talent and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s iconic songwriting. Directed by Dick Scanlan with musical arrangements by Dan Lipton, the evening features stories, rhythms, and melodies from In the Heights; Hamilton; New York, New York; Encanto; Vivo; and more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.50. The orchestra is almost completely sold out.

Tues. November 25 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Molloy University presents an intimate evening featuring Broadway stars singing the songs that shaped their careers—from early roles in junior high and community theater to the performances that brought them to Broadway. Performers include Kerry Butler (Hairspray original cast), Santino Fontana (Frozen), Erika Henningsen, Nikki James, Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera), Taylor Louderman, Andrea Martin (SCTV), Jessie Mueller (Waitress), Javier Muñoz, Zachary Noah Piser, Will Swenson, Joy Woods and Leah Reineck.

Tickets: Tickets start at $40.50.