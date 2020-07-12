BWW Previews: Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Welcomes Michael Feinstein In Jam-Packed July 13th Episode
"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," the mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret.
The upcoming "Pajama Cast Party" will take place on Monday, July 13 at 8 pm EDT and feature Great American Songbook icon Michael Feinstein, TCM host Dave Karger, "Dino, Desi & Billy" star Billy Hinsche, tap dancers Luke Hawkins & Addalie Burns, Broadway's Tavia Rivée, musical phenomenon Mara Kaye and Broadway star/Whitney Houston tribute artist Kevin Smith Kirkwood.
In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Allan Harris, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Victoria Shaw, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, Luba Mason, David Osmond, La Tanya Hall, Benny Benack III, Clint Holmes, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via live stream from their homes. The Monday night show also spotlights a different student each week who has lost the opportunity to perform in their spring musical or senior recital.
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge, and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
The episodes can also be seen on the Birdland Jazz Club Facebook page. More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Mondays at 8 pm EDT
YouTube (Jim Caruso) & Birdland Jazz Facebook Page
Link to show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFDxqBeIzTU