BWW Previews: Hilarity Ahead for Halston And Her Viewers

Hilarity Ahead for Halston And Her Viewers
March 19th sees Paul Rudnick and Peter Bartlett in the guest chairs for VIRTUAL HALSTON
Broadway's Julie Halston Hosts
"Virtual Halston"
With Special Guests
Paul Rudnick & Peter Bartlett
Friday, March 19 at 5pm ET
Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston has come to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen hosts "Virtual Halston," a weekly hour-long gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.
This next week, Julie's Special Guests will be theater and screenwriter Paul Rudnick (I Hate Hamlet, Jeffrey, The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told) and actor Peter Bartlett (Beauty and the Beast, The Drowsy Chaperone, Cinderella). The show will air on Friday, March 19 at 5:00pm on the Cast Party Network on YouTube.
Nathan Lane, Michael Urie, Darlene Love, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Mercedes Ruehl, Andrew Rannells, Mo Rocca, Mario Cantone, BeBe Winans, Margaret Cho, Max von Essen, Eureka!, Santino Fontana, Judy Gold, Marilu Henner, Colman Domingo, Jessica Vosk, Lewis Black, Jane Monheit, Anthony Wayne, Frank DiLella, Lilly Cooper, Mary Testa, and Charles Busch have appeared on past shows.
"Virtual Halston" is seen every Friday at 5pm EDT, and is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T. Whitehill.
Donations are encouraged, and proceeds go to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. For more information, visit PulmonaryFibrosis.org.
Miss Halston recently starred in Tootsie on Broadway, for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Well-known to theatre audiences, she was seen on Broadway in many productions, including On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, and On the Twentieth Century for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination. She also received the Richard Seff Award (and a Drama Desk Nomination) for her hilarious portrayal of Gay Wellington in Scott Ellis's acclaimed production of You Can't Take It With You, starring James Earl Jones. Other recent credits include Richard Greenberg's The Babylon Line at Lincoln Center and the highly successful productions of Murder on the Orient Express at both The McCarter Theatre and Hartford Stage. A founding member of Charles Busch's legendary Off-Broadway company, Theatre-in-Limbo, she co-starred with Mr. Busch in numerous productions including The Divine Sister for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Red Scare on Sunset (also Drama Desk Nomination), The Tribute Artist and the legendary Vampire Lesbians of Sodom which ran Off- Broadway for six years. Television viewers know her as Bitsy Von Muffling from "Sex and The City" and Tina Carmello from "The Class."
Julie Halston
"Virtual Halston"
Friday, March 19 at 5pm ET
