BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST VOCALIST

The cabaret and concert industry is made up of many different types of talent, from burlesque to spoken word from drag to comedy, but the business is mostly a music scene, so the shows that keep the clubs up and running are the singers. Whether it's musical comedy, rock and roll, standards, jazz, or even country, the nightclubs of every city with a cabaret scene are populated with uber-talented artists who know how to sing out, Louise. With different backgrounds and styles, they pack the clubs with fans who wouldn't dream of missing one of their live performances, sometimes even with fans willing to travel in from out of state to see their favorite.

Wouldn't you?

The Category is BEST VOCALIST:

Lianne Marie Dobbs - Why Can't a Woman Be More Like a Man?:

Nora Palka - It's Casual... With Nora Palka:

Matt DeAngelis - Broadway Sings Sarah Bareilles Unplugged:

Joseph C. Townsend - Tuesdays at 54 With Robbie Rozelle, An Evening With... Series, Serving You Sondheim, Jim Caruso's Cast Party, The Lineup With Susie Mosher:

Kyra Kennedy - Broadway Sings Sarah Bareilles Unplugged:

Ray DeForest - An Evening With Frank Sinatra:

Caitlyn C. Fahey - An Evening With Frank Sinatra:

Dani Apple - An Evening With Frank Sinatra:

Lorinda Lisitza - Bette, Babs and Beyond, Music of the Knights:

Avery Sommers - Sentimental Journey:

George Dvorsky - The Return of Pete N Keely, Taking Our Turn:

Adam B. Shapiro - (Still A)Live From Shapiro Hall:

Aisha de Haas - A Song For You:

Corinna Sowers Adler - Second Stories, Music at the Mansion:

Doreen Montalvo - American Soul/Latin Heart:

Blaine Alden Krauss - An Evening With... Series, Music of the Knights, Broadway Sings Sarah Bareilles Unplugged, Moment of Clarity, From the Soul:

Leanne Borghesi - Show Broads, 2018 Cabaret Convention, 2019 Cabaret Convention,, Mood Swings:

Marta Sanders - Show Broads, 2018 Cabaret Convention, 2019 Cabaret Convention, Do You Hear What I Hear?:

Janice Hall - (Still A)Live From Shapiro Hall:

Josephine Sanges - Come Rain or Come Shine:

Meg Flather - Outbound Plane:

Elizabeth Ward Land - Still Within The Sound of My Voice:

Molly Pope - Molly Pope, A Gay Man, and a Piano:

Debbie Wileman - A Song A Day, A Song Today:

Jessica Hendy - Over Here!, Bette, Babs and Beyond, Music of the Knights:

Sally Darling - Totally Noel:

Sean R. Stephens - An Evening With Dolly Parton:

Tommy J. Dose - By The Book:

Marissa Rosen - The Skivvies, Second Chance Prom, An Evening With... Series:

Klea Blackhurst - A Swingin' Birdland Christmas, New York: Big City Songbook, The Best of Times, One of the Girls:

Meri Ziev - In Other Words - Cultural Council for Palm Beach County:

Vote for the vocalist of your dreams HERE and make sure your favorite wins.

