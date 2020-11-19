Voting Opens For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Cabaret Awards

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!

The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from October 1st, 2019 to September 30th, 2020. Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two of three shows) during this eligibility period.

PLEASE NOTE: As in previous years, nominees in all categories, excluding the Special Event and Major Recording categories, will have had to performed at least three shows during this eligibility period.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite venues, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

