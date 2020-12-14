BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST HOST OR EMCEE

There are many who have no trouble getting up on a stage and entertaining audiences with their own show, or performing in a group show, or acting in a play or a revue... but just try getting them to host an event and they turn cold and start to shake. It is a show business task that many will not even consider, and with good reason: it's hard! Standing up as yourself and leading an evening of entertainment, talking about the performers, chatting with the audience, being comfortable and relaxed, staying authentic and genuine... it's not for everyone. It takes a special talent and a special person.

These are some of the special ones filling this role in the New York City cabaret and club industry.

The Category is BEST HOST OR EMCEE

Amy Wolk - I Only Have Lies For You - Laurie Beechman Theatre:

Ben Cameron - Broadway Sessions - Laurie Beechman Theatre:

Beth Kirkpatrick - The Gorgeous Nothings In Concert At Joe's Pub:

See Beth Kirkpatrick in action in this show on Vimeo HERE.

Harold Sanditen - Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party - Live On Zoom:

Ian McQueen, Logan Pitts, Rachel Leighson - Cabaret On The Couch:

View all these hosts at the Cabaret On The Couch YouTube channel HERE.

Jim Caruso - Jim Caruso's Cast Party - Birdland:

Josh Bardier - Actoria - The Astor Room:

Kevin Ferguson and Dylan Bustamante - 54 Does 54 Staff Shows - Feinstein's/54 Below:

Lena Moy-Borgen - Mama's Next Big Act - Don't Tell Mama:

Nora Lyn Kennedy - Thirsty Thursday with Nora Lyn Kennedy - Don't Tell Mama:

Shelly Watson - Le Scandal - Laurie Beechman Theatre:

Susie Mosher - The Lineup With Susie Mosher - Birdland Theater:

Ricky Ritzel - Ricky Ritzel's Broadway - Don't Tell Mama:

Robbie Rozelle - Tuesdays at 54! With Robbie Rozelle - Feinstein's/54 Below:

Corinna Sowers Adler - Music at the Mansion: Porch Performances:

Robert W. Schneider & Ben Rimalower, Robert W. Schneider & Jennifer Ashley Teppe - 54 Celebrates the Richard Rodgers Theater, Broadway Bound, 54 Celebrates the Colonial Theater - Feinstein's/54 Below: After searching online, the only show Broadway World Cabaret could find that had appropriate video representation is the one seen below.

Ben Moss - Famous in New York Presents - Laurie Beechman Theatre: After a thorough search, not online footage of Ben Moss hosting Famous in New York Presents could be found online. Here is Mr. Moss in his show Ben Moss and Friends.

Thomas March - Poetry/Cabaret - The Green Room 42:

Read the Broadway World review of this show HERE.

Phil Geoffrey Bond - Sondheim Unplugged - Feinstein's/54 Below:

Read the Broadway World review of this show HERE.

Katie Dunne McGrath - Uprising: A Rooftop Cabaret:

Read the Broadway World Photo Flash of this show HERE.

Scott Coulter - Music of the Knights, Bette, Babs and Beyond, The Best of Times - Feinstein's/54 Below:

Read the Broadway World review of this show HERE.

