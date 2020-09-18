Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside the UPRISING ROOFTOP CABARET

Performers included Aaron Lee Battle, Diane D'Angelo, Mary Sue Daniels, Natalie Douglas and more!

Last night a COVID-compliant, open-air rooftop cabaret concert in midtown on the anniversary of the U.S. Constitution, signed on September 17, 1787, featured the following singers, spanning Broadway, Blues, Reggae, Gospel, Soul, Folk and Rock genres.

Check out photos below!

Performers:

Aaron Lee Battle

Diane D'Angelo

Mary Sue Daniels

Adrienne Danrich

John Depalma

Natalie Douglas

Brian Fender

Joanne Halev

Ahmad Maksoud

Julie Reyburn

Chet Whye, Jr.

Jeffrey M. Wright

Lina Koutrakos, Director

Paul Greenwood, Music Director

Steve Stinger on drums

Produced by Katie McGrath for Immigrant Song, a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to answering the spike in race- and religion-based hate crimes since 2016 with diverse music that unites us all.

Photo credit: Helane Blumfield

