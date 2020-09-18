Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside the UPRISING ROOFTOP CABARET
Performers included Aaron Lee Battle, Diane D'Angelo, Mary Sue Daniels, Natalie Douglas and more!
Last night a COVID-compliant, open-air rooftop cabaret concert in midtown on the anniversary of the U.S. Constitution, signed on September 17, 1787, featured the following singers, spanning Broadway, Blues, Reggae, Gospel, Soul, Folk and Rock genres.
Check out photos below!
Performers:
Aaron Lee Battle
Diane D'Angelo
Mary Sue Daniels
Adrienne Danrich
John Depalma
Natalie Douglas
Brian Fender
Joanne Halev
Ahmad Maksoud
Julie Reyburn
Chet Whye, Jr.
Jeffrey M. Wright
Lina Koutrakos, Director
Paul Greenwood, Music Director
Steve Stinger on drums
Produced by Katie McGrath for Immigrant Song, a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to answering the spike in race- and religion-based hate crimes since 2016 with diverse music that unites us all.
Photo credit: Helane Blumfield
