Astrid Van Wieren and Rob Kempson Star In 'The Way Back To Thursday: In Concert' at 54 Below

The performance is on September 12, 2023 at 9:30PM.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Astrid Van Wieren (Come From Away) and Rob Kempson (Composer & Lyricist) will star in the New York premiere of new musical The Way Back to Thursday on September 12, 2023 at 9:30PM, at 54 Below.

A two-person song cycle, The Way Back To Thursday chronicles the 30-year relationship between a grandmother (Van Wieren) and her grandson (Kempson) as they negotiate issues of sexuality, aging, family relationships, and ultimately, love. Cameron (the grandson) wants to keep his special relationship with Grandma as a time capsule—an unchanging part of his identity, reflective of only their past—but as time passes, their connection begins to shift. 

More than anything, The Way Back To Thursday is a musical about unconditional love that crosses generations, genders and lifetimes. 

Following its premiere in January 2014, the piece was nominated for OUTSTANDING NEW MUSICAL at the Dora Mavor Moore Awards (Toronto). It was then presented at the 2015 In Tune Festival (Touchstone Theatre/Arts Club) in Vancouver, Canada. 

The one-night-only event at 54 Below is music directed by Eric Fotre Leach (Come From Away) and produced by Ben Nissen (Fran Spot Productions).

Astrid Van Wieren and Rob Kempson in The Way Back to Thursday plays at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees). Premiums are $50-$65 ($56.50-$73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




